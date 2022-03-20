Shooting Wounds 4 At South By Southwest Festival In Austin

The skyline of Austin, Texas, is seen from the South Congress neighborhood. Evan Semones - cosmophotography via Getty Images

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Four people were shot and wounded in downtown Austin, Texas, early Sunday as the city hosts the annual South by Southwest festival, police said.

The Austin Police Department told people to avoid the area at around 2:50 a.m., warning via Twitter that the gunman was still at large.

However, police tweeted that a suspect was in custody shortly before 5 a.m.

Police and the Austin-Travis County EMS said the victims’ injures were not life-threatening, and all four had been taken to the hospital.

FINAL Critical Incident E 6th St / Neches St: Total patient count, 4. All transported to the Casualty Collection Point by Special Response Units then by ambulance to local trauma center, all with not expected life threat injuries. All additional units released. No further info — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) March 20, 2022

The coronavirus pandemic forced the SXSW festival to go virtual the last two years.

In 2019, multiple shootings took place as the festival drew to a close, prompting Austin’s police chief to pledge more security for the city’s entertainment district.

