Two people were shot in Washington, D.C., on Thursday night as diners were gathered for dinner and drinks on a street popular for its restaurants and bars.

HuffPost’s Igor Bobic, who was on the scene, said he heard 20 to 30 gunshots near 14th and R streets in the Logan Circle neighborhood of Washington shortly after 8 p.m., which sent people running from restaurants. A witness said a black sedan pulled up outside several restaurants and began shooting onto the sidewalk.

It appeared that multiple people were injured, including one inside the Mexicue restaurant.

Police were at the scene Thursday night.

“All of a sudden, me and my friends heard a shot and then a couple more shots. Some of us thought it was just a firework or a tire. They just kept coming ... and we all got down on the ground and tried to get behind a table,” said Claire Goldberg, who was at the Garden District bar.

Goldberg added that she saw at least three ambulances on the scene when she walked out of the bar.