Save On Everlane's Day Boot During The 'Choose What You Pay' Event

Get up to 50 percent off at Everlane
By Danielle Gonzalez
12/26/2018 09:59am ET

You can save up to 50 percent on 205 select styles and colors that Everlane has an excess of. Shoppers can choose to pay a low, medium, or high price for each item, with a breakdown of how the money is distributed in terms of materials, labor, etc. at the discounted price.

Known for their sustainable approach to fashion and practicing what they call radical transparency by sharing the true cost of their products. Everlane ensures that all of their products are made in ethical factories that offer fair wages, hours, and conditions. They also use quality materials that will last you for years and create pieces that are timeless enough to actually be worn for that long.

Save big on best sellers like a classic block heel bootie and cozy sweaters. Not sure where to start? We’ve rounded up some of our favorite items we think will be on sale during Everlane’s Choose What You Pay event.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

The Day Boot
Everlane
Made from soft Italian leather, the Day Boot molds to your foot and stay secured with a side zipper. The ankle height and stacked heel make them a comfortable choice.
Soft Wool Sweaters
Everlane
Stay warm without the itch when you wear Soft Wool sweaters from Everlane. Find soft wool in a wide variety of styles like the Soft Wool Rib Crew, Luxe Wool Rib Cardigan, and the Italian Soft Wool Rib Turtleneck.
Clean Silk
Everlane
Eco-conscious and oh so chic, Everlane uses Clean Silk for its camisoles, button-down blouses, slip dresses, and more. The Clean Silk Cami is double-lined and has delicate straps, perfect for layering.
Wide Leg Crop
Everlane
These high-rise pants have a cropped hem, making the Wide Leg Crop Pant an ultra flattering fit that can be paired with flats or heels for a fashion-forward look.
Men’s Cashmere Crew
Everlane
Cozy and lightweight, this men’s cashmere crewneck sweater is made using Grade-A cashmere with the longest and finest fibers that are durable and pill less.

Shop and save on more styles from Everlane here.

MORE:
