The 95th annual Academy Awards are underway, and celebrity style watchers have their eagle eyes trained on the champagne carpet. The world’s biggest stars have gathered to celebrate the year’s most prestigious award ceremony — and we’re here to get a peek at the season’s most glamorous fashion trends, from splashy, electric colors to feathers, sequins and dramatic cutouts and much more. The glamour is simply oozing from every inch of our television screens.
And while these fabulous Oscar couture looks may not seem very accessible to plebians like ourselves, they can serve as a great jumping-off point or when trying to find inspiration for any festive even that might be on the horizon, from a wedding to a cocktail party or a girl’s night out. Below, we’ve rounded up a few wearable looks inspired by some of the night’s most popular style trends, and found options at a variety of budgets, starting at under $100. Take a look to see if you spot some of your faves and pick up a gown or two for yourself.
Fluorescent Citron Hues
If there’s one color that dominated the carpet this year, it’s the fluorescent citron hue worn by the likes of the beautiful Winnie Harlow, Drew Afualo and winner Ruth Carter. It’s surprisingly elegant and wearable, whether you rock a jaw-dropping gown or want to slip it into your everyday attire. Sneak it into your style repertoire and get ready to wow the crowd.
Under $100
Eloquii
Eloquii ruched one shoulder dress
Available in sizes 14 to 30, this one-shoulder dress from Eloquii is flirty, modern and a great option if you want to embrace the yellow hues but prefer a vibe that is a little less electric. (The same silhouette is also available in a brilliant lime green.)
Elegant, timeless looks seemingly inspired by the iconic Audrey Hepburn were all over the red carpet. Glamorous beauties like Vanessa Hudgens, Sofia Carson, Danai Gurira, Zuri Hall, Jennifer Connelly and more stunned in perpetually chic gowns that will never go out of style.
Amazon
Alex Evenings shift dress
It doesn't get more Audrey than this LBD. It's available in sizes 4 to 18, in standart and petite sizing. It has a bejeweled mesh illusion neckline and soft, stretchy crepe fabric.
Available in black, chocolate and white hues in sizes 0 to 12, this short version of Audrey's classic silhouette works for everything from a cocktail party or wedding to drinks with friends. You'll be wearing it for seasons to come.
Rounding out some of the night’s biggest trends, beauties like winner Jamie Lee Curtis, Malala Yousafzai, Sigourney Weaver and more are mirroring the champagne carpet with glimmering column gowns. Possibly inspired by the Oscar statuette herself, these gowns are simply oozing with old Hollywood charm.
Under $100
Lulu's
Lulu's rose gold sequin maxi dress
This Lulu's gown is giving major Sigourney vibes. It's a long-sleeve sequined maxi dress with a plunging neckline that is sure to stun at any event. The body-skimming silhouette is as flattering, sexy and as festive as it gets. Get it in sizes XS to XL.
This long-sleeved ombre gown is equipped with ever-so-subtle shoulder pads that create a bold, squared-off silhouette, while a plunging back offers some sensual detail. With an allover sequin embellishment and a sneaky rear kick pleat, the shimmering frock is sure to make a statement.
Put a spin on the sequined gown with this button up from Semsem. It has a classic shirt dress silhouette that is unexpectedly wearable, though it is definitely a hefty financial investment. It's available in gold and silver in sizes 0 to 12.
Sheer corsets and exposed boning reigned supreme this year, with celebs like Halle Bailey, Lady Gaga and Phoebe Waller-Bridge offering up major sophistication with a sultry edge. They are a great example of how one style can be worn in many different ways to fit a wide variety of aesthetics. If you didn’t consider yourself a corset person before, you might just want to think again.
Under $100
Nordstrom
LNL ruched sweetheart neckline corset minidress
Do your best Lady Gaga impression with this shockingly wearable dress from Nordstrom. It has a ruched skirt and small slit, with a sweetheart neckline and sheer corset panels in the torso. It's sexy, flirty, is evocative of the early aughts and available in sizes XS to L.
Available in sizes 2 to 12, this limited-edition corset top is a wearable version of Bailey's gown. It's made with layers of voluminous tulle that is as dramatic as it is versatile. Pair with a skirt for formalwear or dress it down with slacks or jeans — either way, it's an easy, ethereal look.
Lace & Beads exclusive sheer corset 3D print embroidered dress in black
This dress perfectly captures the juxtaposition of sexy and sweet that Bailey's dress pulls off. It has a tiered design with sheer panels in the torso and bottom half of the skirt, adjustable straps and an off-the-shoulder fit — but the real showstopper is the sweet butterfly embroidery. Available in sizes 2 to 12.
This best-selling style from longtime French imprint BCBG contains layers upon layers of floor-skimming tulle paired with a structured semi-sheer top and a sweetheart neckline. In addition to the classic black, it’s available in a cotton candy pink and an on-trend orchid hue perfect for spring festivities.
Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini tulle strapless top
f you’re looking to channel Bailey’s cloudlike tulle gown, this blue corset top offers a similar gossamer vibe with the added versatility of a separate. Delicate boning offers some structure to the frilly confection, which boasts a peplum waistline and a ruffled neckline.