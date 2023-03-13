The 95th annual Academy Awards are underway, and celebrity style watchers have their eagle eyes trained on the champagne carpet. The world’s biggest stars have gathered to celebrate the year’s most prestigious award ceremony — and we’re here to get a peek at the season’s most glamorous fashion trends, from splashy, electric colors to feathers, sequins and dramatic cutouts and much more. The glamour is simply oozing from every inch of our television screens.

And while these fabulous Oscar couture looks may not seem very accessible to plebians like ourselves, they can serve as a great jumping-off point or when trying to find inspiration for any festive even that might be on the horizon, from a wedding to a cocktail party or a girl’s night out. Below, we’ve rounded up a few wearable looks inspired by some of the night’s most popular style trends, and found options at a variety of budgets, starting at under $100. Take a look to see if you spot some of your faves and pick up a gown or two for yourself.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Fluorescent Citron Hues

Getty Drew Afualo, Ruth Carter, Winnie Harlow

If there’s one color that dominated the carpet this year, it’s the fluorescent citron hue worn by the likes of the beautiful Winnie Harlow, Drew Afualo and winner Ruth Carter. It’s surprisingly elegant and wearable, whether you rock a jaw-dropping gown or want to slip it into your everyday attire. Sneak it into your style repertoire and get ready to wow the crowd.

Under $100 Eloquii Eloquii ruched one shoulder dress Available in sizes 14 to 30, this one-shoulder dress from Eloquii is flirty, modern and a great option if you want to embrace the yellow hues but prefer a vibe that is a little less electric. (The same silhouette is also available in a brilliant lime green .) $99.95 at Eloquii Anthropologie Anthropologie Maeve cropped racerback tank If you just want to incorporate this fabulous hue to your everyday attire, then this cropped tank top is for you. It's available in sizes XXS to XL. $28 at Anthropologie $100+ ASOS ASOS Design satin wrap maxi dress with self tie waist in gold Available in sizes 0 to 14, this elegant wrap dress is just begging to be worn to your upcoming summer weddings. It's sleeveless with a tie waist and simple silhouette that is both sexy and demure. $105 at ASOS Advertisement $500+ Nordstrom MacDuggal feather trim asymmetric dress Available in sizes 0 to 14, this dreamy lime dress is bedecked with feathers and ruching that add some swingy fun to this otherwise simple silhouette. $598 at Nordstrom

Audrey Hepburn-core

Getty Images Sofia Carson, Vanessa Hudgens, Danai Gurira

Elegant, timeless looks seemingly inspired by the iconic Audrey Hepburn were all over the red carpet. Glamorous beauties like Vanessa Hudgens, Sofia Carson, Danai Gurira, Zuri Hall, Jennifer Connelly and more stunned in perpetually chic gowns that will never go out of style.

Amazon Alex Evenings shift dress It doesn't get more Audrey than this LBD. It's available in sizes 4 to 18, in standart and petite sizing. It has a bejeweled mesh illusion neckline and soft, stretchy crepe fabric. $99+ at Amazon Reformation Reformation Zenni dress Available in black, chocolate and white hues in sizes 0 to 12, this short version of Audrey's classic silhouette works for everything from a cocktail party or wedding to drinks with friends. You'll be wearing it for seasons to come. $298 at Reformation Bloomingdale's Amsale taffeta fit and flare dress Get swingy with this beautiful Amsale dress, available in both black or red colors. It has a fitted bodice with detailing around the waist that feels crips and elegant. Get it in sizes 0 to 16.

$568.75 at Bloomingdales (originally $875) Advertisement Khaite Khaite The Marca Dress If you've got money to burn then this Khaite gown will be an incredible investment. It's available in sizes XS to XL and will be a timeless classic that you'll be wearing for the next 50 years. $2,400 at Khaite

Sequined Statuettes

Getty Images Jamie Lee Curtis, Sigourney Weaver, Malala Yousafzai

Rounding out some of the night’s biggest trends, beauties like winner Jamie Lee Curtis, Malala Yousafzai, Sigourney Weaver and more are mirroring the champagne carpet with glimmering column gowns. Possibly inspired by the Oscar statuette herself, these gowns are simply oozing with old Hollywood charm.

Under $100 Lulu's Lulu's rose gold sequin maxi dress This Lulu's gown is giving major Sigourney vibes. It's a long-sleeve sequined maxi dress with a plunging neckline that is sure to stun at any event. The body-skimming silhouette is as flattering, sexy and as festive as it gets. Get it in sizes XS to XL. $89 at Lulu's Under $300 Bloomingdale's Eliza J ombré sequined gown This long-sleeved ombre gown is equipped with ever-so-subtle shoulder pads that create a bold, squared-off silhouette, while a plunging back offers some sensual detail. With an allover sequin embellishment and a sneaky rear kick pleat, the shimmering frock is sure to make a statement. $186 at Bloomingdale's (originally $248) Nordstrom Pisarro Nights sequin long sleeve gown A boho take on the shiny silhouette, this quicksilver gown is equipped with romantic lantern sleeves and twin front pleats for a floaty fit, offering a stylish juxtaposition of heavy metal and hippie. $228 at Nordstrom Advertisement $500+ Net-a-Porter Semsem sequined tulle gown Put a spin on the sequined gown with this button up from Semsem. It has a classic shirt dress silhouette that is unexpectedly wearable, though it is definitely a hefty financial investment. It's available in gold and silver in sizes 0 to 12. $1,895 at Net-a-Porter

Exposed Corseting

Getty Images Lady Gaga, Halle Bailey, Phoebe Waller-Bridge