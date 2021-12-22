Free People, Everlane, Madewell Left to right: Free People, Everlane, Madewell.

There’s a good chance you’ve spotted people wearing what looks like a thick, oversized shirt in recent weeks. The “shacket” has made a veritable splash this season, and much to our delight it is here to stay. A shacket is just what it sounds like: a cross between a shirt and a jacket. It’s typically made of heavier material than your everyday button-up shirt or flannel, with menswear-inspired lines and a loose fit, making it the perfect layering piece.

Throwing on a shacket is a delightful way to bundle up and stay warm while also being comfortable, cozy and surprisingly elegant. A well-made, sturdy shacket is sophisticated without being stuffy and is incredibly versatile, working with just about every aesthetic. There’s a good chance you’ve seen your favorite influencer sporting one this season. Toss it over a turtleneck, pair it with a blazer or use it to dress down a silk dress — the options are endless, and you really can’t go wrong.

Advertisement

We’ve curated a selection of some of the loveliest shackets available, at a variety of price points. Hop on this trend to make this easy, casual look your own.