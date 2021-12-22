Shopping

Shop The Trend: Shackets

Stay warm with this year's must-have layering item: the versatile shacket.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Left to right: Free People, Everlane, Madewell.
Free People, Everlane, Madewell
Left to right: Free People, Everlane, Madewell.

There’s a good chance you’ve spotted people wearing what looks like a thick, oversized shirt in recent weeks. The “shacket” has made a veritable splash this season, and much to our delight it is here to stay. A shacket is just what it sounds like: a cross between a shirt and a jacket. It’s typically made of heavier material than your everyday button-up shirt or flannel, with menswear-inspired lines and a loose fit, making it the perfect layering piece.

Throwing on a shacket is a delightful way to bundle up and stay warm while also being comfortable, cozy and surprisingly elegant. A well-made, sturdy shacket is sophisticated without being stuffy and is incredibly versatile, working with just about every aesthetic. There’s a good chance you’ve seen your favorite influencer sporting one this season. Toss it over a turtleneck, pair it with a blazer or use it to dress down a silk dress — the options are endless, and you really can’t go wrong.

We’ve curated a selection of some of the loveliest shackets available, at a variety of price points. Hop on this trend to make this easy, casual look your own.

1
Uniqlo
A brushed jersey shacket
Scoop up this relaxed shacket from Uniqlo while you still can. The soft jersey fabric has a brushed wool look that appears much more high-end than it actually is. Get all the quality without breaking the bank.

Get it from Uniqlo for $29.90.
2
Madewell
A recycled wool shacket
Get the vintage work coat look with this oversized shacket. It's made of a strong, warm recycled wool blend with side pockets and slouchy drop shoulders that won't make you feel bulky.

Get it from Madewell for $179.50.
3
Banana Republic Factory
A lightweight sherpa option
Have fun playing with the styling of this Banana Republic Factory sherpa shacket. It has all the warmth of a sherpa coat but without the added bulk. It's currently available in four different shades but will likely sell out soon.

Get it from Banana Republic Factory for $59.99.
4
Free People
A next-level soft shacket
Free People knows cozy, and this shacket is set to become your new favorite layering piece. It goes with just about everything, and the pale blue shade couldn't be lovelier.

Get it from Free People for $128.
5
Nordstrom
A sunny plaid
Add a pop of color to your winter looks with this snuggly, laid-back shacket from Topshop. It's as sweet as can be.

Get it from Nordstrom for $93.
6
Rag & Bone
A sherpa shacket with fun details
It doesn't get much cozier than sherpa, and this Rag & Bone sherpa shacket looks as good as it is cozy and warming. Prym snaps and smooth fabric along the buttons and pocket add interest and a bit of cool contrast. It is an investment piece you can enjoy for years to come.

Get it from Rag & Bone for $395.
7
Everlane
A soft, breathable shacket
Everlane's updated spin on this classic look is made of soft, breathable brushed cotton. It has two oversized patch pockets that look great but don't add bulk and is available in a few different understated shades and patterns.

Get it from Everlane for $98.
8
Amazon
A flannel plaid shacket
Snag an Asadovce plaid shacket next time you want a slightly country feel. It comes in quite a few different colors and has a low enough price point that you might consider buying more than one.

Get it from Amazon for $35.38.
9
Nordstrom
A long plaid shacket
Get a bit more coverage with a midi-length brushed plaid shacket from Sanctuary. It's a warm, classic layering piece in neutral tones that can be dressed up or down.

Get it from Nordstrom for $119.
10
Thakoon
A wool-blend shacket
If you have been looking for a thick, wool chore jacket, then look no further than this luxurious option from Thakoon. It is beautifully made, with expert timeless construction that will stand the test of time.

Get it from Thakoon for $117.
11
Abercrombie & Fitch
A cozy oversized shacket
Soft, comfortable fabric and large pockets make this shacket from Abercrombie & Fitch stand out from the bunch. It's leggings-friendly and comes in a variety of colors and patterns.

Get it from Abercrombie & Fitch for $84.
12
Bloomingdale's
A heavy sherpa shacket
Elegant drop shoulders and button cuffs elevate this Aqua sherpa shacket. The thick fabric provides even more substantial warmth than a traditional option, making it perfect for the sharp winter cold.

Get it from Bloomingdale's from $96.
13
Nordstrom
A cozy plaid
Stay warm with this cute Steve Madden cotton wool-blend shacket. It'll take you from fall through spring, making it the perfect addition to your wardrobe.

Get it from Nordstrom for $90.35.
