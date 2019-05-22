Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
Help us tell more of the stories that matter from voices that too often remain unheard.
Join HuffPost Plus
HuffPost Finds

10 Sandals Under $60 To Snag From Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale

We found so many slides on sale.

Iron out all of your dresses and make sure your feet are sandals ready, because summer is almost here.

Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale is also here, which means you can get up to 50% off brands like Madewell, Topshop and BP until June 2. It’s a good time to snag affordable dresses for wedding season or add a new piece or two to your warm-weather wardrobe on the cheap.

We all know shoes make the outfit, and if you’re like us, you stock up on new sandals every summer only to put them through hell each season. Between sun-soaked beach days, impromptu bike rides and lots of walking outdoors, our favorite footwear goes through a lot of wear and tear in the summertime. That’s why it’s a good time to pick up a new pair while they’re on sale.

On that note, we’ve noticed a ton of sandals on sale during Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale for under $60. Below, we’ve rounded up our favorites.

Take a look:

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Halogen Faye Asymmetrical Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Originally $90, get them on sale for $60 at Nordstrom.
2
Something Navy Abby Banded Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Originally $90, get them on sale for $54 at Nordstrom.
3
CC Corso Como Glendyll Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Originally $89, get them on sale for $53 at Nordstrom.
4
Enzo Angiolini Golda Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Originally $69, get them on sale for $41 at Nordstrom.
5
Treasure & Bond Mere Flat Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Originally $60, get them on sale for $36 at Nordstrom.
6
Treasure & Bond Miles Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Originally $60, get them on sale for $40 at Nordstrom.
7
1901 Faine Ruffle Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Originally $90, get them on sale for $54 at Nordstrom.
8
Something Navy Violet Raffia Mule
Nordstrom
Originally $90, get them on sale for $54 at Nordstrom.
9
Sam Edelman Andy Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Originally $90, get them on sale for $54 at Nordstrom.
10
Lucky Brand Feray Gladiator Sandal
Nordstrom
Originally $79, get them on sale for $47 at Nordstrom.

MORE SALE SHOES AT NORDSTROM

shoppablefinds stylenordstromfinds salefinds shoes