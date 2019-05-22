HuffPost

Iron out all of your dresses and make sure your feet are sandals ready, because summer is almost here.

Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale is also here, which means you can get up to 50% off brands like Madewell, Topshop and BP until June 2. It’s a good time to snag affordable dresses for wedding season or add a new piece or two to your warm-weather wardrobe on the cheap.

We all know shoes make the outfit, and if you’re like us, you stock up on new sandals every summer only to put them through hell each season. Between sun-soaked beach days, impromptu bike rides and lots of walking outdoors, our favorite footwear goes through a lot of wear and tear in the summertime. That’s why it’s a good time to pick up a new pair while they’re on sale.

On that note, we’ve noticed a ton of sandals on sale during Nordstrom’s Half Yearly Sale for under $60. Below, we’ve rounded up our favorites.

Take a look: