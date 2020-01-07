HuffPost Finds

Shopbop Just Added A Bunch Of Designer Winter Styles To Its Sale Section

Including the fan-favorite Senreve Maestra bag in select colors.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

For when you have designer tastes, but an off-the-rack budget. Keep browsing for some of our favorite designer styles on sale at Shopbop.
For when you have designer tastes, but an off-the-rack budget. Keep browsing for some of our favorite designer styles on sale at Shopbop.

You might be struggling to get through your first full work-week of the new decade, but here’s some news that might perk you up: We’ve spotted a bunch of new styles added to Shopbop’s sale section.

If you have designer tastes, but an off-the-rack budget, it’s worth checking out Shopbop’s thousands of winter styles from designers like Alexander Wang, Veronica Beard, Stuart Weitzman and even Madewell for more boho fashionistas among us.

We’ve even spotted the fan-favorite Senreve Maestra bag in two shades - coral and ice - on sale right now.

If you’re itching for a few new purchases before winter is done and gone, below we’ve rounded up 20 designer finds worth browsing in Shopbop’s sale section.

Want to save even more? Take a look at a HuffPost Coupons, where we have promo codes from top brands you know and trust, like Nordstrom coupon codes and Sephora coupon codes.

Take a look below:

1
Madewell Baine Block Heel Bootie
Shopbop
Available in two shades in sizes 5 to 11. Get them on sale for $124 to $178.
2
Wrangler '80s Sherpa Jacket
Shopbop
Available in sizes XS to L. Normally $148, get it on sale for $88.80.
3
Veronica Beard Lasanna Dress
Shopbop
Available in sizes 0 to 20. Normally $650, get it on sale for $390.
4
Senreve Maestra Bag
Shopbop
Available in two shades. Normally $895, get it on sale for $716.
5
7 For All Mankind High Waisted Leather Slim Kick Jeans
Shopbop
Available in sizes 27 to 32. Normally $895, get them on sale for $626.50.
6
Hunter Boots Original Short Gloss Boots
Shopbop
Available in sizes 5 to 11. Normally $140, get them on sale for $98.
7
SOIA & KYO Samia Coat
Shopbop
Available in sizes XXS to XXL. Normally $495, get it on sale for $297.
8
DL1961 Bridget Crop High Rise Bootcut Jeans
Shopbop
Available in sizes 23 to 32. Normally $209, get them on sale for $125.40.
9
Rebecca Taylor Long Sleeve Swirl Jacquard Top
Shopbop
Available in sizes 00 to 16. Normally $350, get it on sale for $140.
10
Stuart Weitzman Wren 75mm Boots
Shopbop
Available in two colors in sizes 4 to 11. Normally $575, get them on sale for $287 in the tan color, and $431 in the black color.
11
A.L.C. Drew Pants
Shopbop
Available in sizes 0 to 16. Normally $325, get them on sale for $227.50.
12
Veronica Beard Roquetta Booties
Shopbop
Available in sizes 5.5 to 11. Normally $595, get them on sale for $416.50.
13
Madewell Button-Front Emmett Pants
Shopbop
Available in sizes 23 to 33. Normally $128, get them on sale for $89.60.
14
A.L.C. Baker Sweater
Shopbop
Available in sizes XS to XL. Normally $365, get it on sale for $255.50.
15
Tory Burch Printed T-Shirt Dress
Shopbop
Available in sizes XXS to XL. Normally $228, get it on sale for $159.60.
16
Loeffler Randall Penny Knot Mules
Shopbop
Available in sizes 5 to 10.5. Normally $395, get them on sale for $276.50.
17
Vince Alder Booties
Shopbop
Available in sizes 5.5 to 11. Normally $450, get them on sale for $315.
18
Beyond Yoga Velvet High-Rise Leggings
Shopbop
Available in sizes XS to L. Normally $99, get them on sale for $69.30.
19
alice + olivia Inka Strong Shoulder Mock Neck Dress
Shopbop
Available in sizes 00 to 14. Normally $395, get it on sale for $276.50.
20
Diane von Furstenberg Jemma Midi Dress
Shopbop
Available in sizes 0 to 10. Normally $298, get it on sale for $208.60.
shoppableshoppingfinds salefinds styleHobbies and Personal Activities