Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
MORE FROM HUFFPOST
NewsPoliticsEntertainmentCommunities
OpinionHuffPost PersonalVideos
©2018 Oath Inc. All rights reserved. HuffPost News
Home & Living

43 Hilarious Tweets That Sum Up Shopping At Costco

“I don’t see it as ‘Costco Free Samples.’ I see it as a free 17 course meal.”
By Caroline Bologna
11/28/2018 05:45am ET

For fans of Costco, nothing compares to the wonder of endless free samples, the convenience of having everything in one place and the ability to buy seemingly anything in bulk.

Indeed, the warehouse club has a cultlike following, inspiring birthday party themes, love-filled listicles and, of course, hilarious tweets.

Here are 43 funny tweets for those who hate to love and love to hate Costco.

MORE:
Humorfunny tweetscostco