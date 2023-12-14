After 8 Years Of Writing Gift Guides, I Know These 110 Gift Ideas Are Winners

Popular items from this list:
- A vintage-y glass dish
- A pair of smiley face slippers
- An elegant pour-over coffee maker
An edition of “Little Women” with removable replicas of letters, manuscripts, and other writing
Promising review:
"This book is absolutely stunning. The attention to detail put into each piece of the removable ephemera is amazing. This book would make an amazing gift to a fan of classic literature
. Due to the nature of the book the pages are really thin, like Bible pages, which may make reading this edition difficult for some readers. As a collectable edition however I cannot recommend this series enough. The Pride and Prejudice edition is also beautiful, and Persuasion is due to release in October." — Tracy TilfordShipping info:
A puzzle vase
Several reviewers use it to hold completed Lego flower kits
, so you could also gift them together!Promising review:
"The quality exceeded my expectations. There is an insert inside so you can use with actual flowers which I was impressed by. AND a display stand that I didn't expect. I had so much fun building, and love seeing it every day. Perfectly sized little vase." —Julia A GilbertShipping info:
Or a TikTok-famous and extra satisfying 1,000-piece Mystic Maze puzzle
Promising review:
"I bought this as a gift for my husband because he absolutely loves puzzles and magic, so it was a no-brainer! I was honestly way more excited to finish putting this puzzle together than a normal puzzle because I couldn’t wait to see the end result. Blown away. I’m super impressed and will be purchasing a different version.
Oh, and they weren’t kidding about the no dust in the box...very pleased with this purchase!" — Nlbrimberry
If you've given this puzzle in the past, or they're already a fan, don't fret! They've released several series of puzzles — you can shop them all on Amazon
.Shipping info:
An etched rocks glass personalized with their favorite city
They're dishwasher-safe too.Promising review:
"I saw these on the site and knew right away that they would be perfect for my friend. Not only does my friend love the cities but is also a map enthusiast. Instead of getting a set of one city, I got four different cities that are special as a commemoration of special events
. I gave them as gifts and they were really well received. They are a fun gift to give and receive." — AntcatWell Told
, the brand behind these glasses, is a small biz started by four college friends.Shipping info:
A 100-piece set of Picasso Tiles
Promising review:
"I wish I had known about these sooner! PicassoTiles are *exactly* like Magna-tiles but way more affordable
. We just received the 100 tile set today — an early birthday gift for our soon-to-be-four-year-old. We have two sets of Magna-tiles — one with the grommets (purchased new last year) and one without (purchased second hand [no idea how old they are]). The PicassoTiles are the same weight and size as the MagnaTiles and have the same exact magnets. They do not have metal grommets, but the old MagnaTiles are indestructible, so I know that these will be too. And PicassoTiles are much prettier in my opinion, because they are slightly more translucent and have brighter colors. They integrate into the collection seamlessly.
I highly recommend this product. And if you are considering buying any kind of magnetic tile toy for your child, I recommend purchasing as big a set a you can for versatility of play. Our son has played with these all day and night off and on every single day since we bought them last year. After integrating the new PicassoTile set, he hugged his enormous structure and declared them his favorite...twice.
A wonderful toy!" — skater momShipping info:
A disco ball diffuser
They can just add the essential oil of their choice! It also can work as a mood light, with seven different colored light options.Promising review:
"The coolest diffuser ever! This diffuser definitely stands out on the market above the rest in terms of quality and performance. What an awesome atmosphere it brings to any room with its extraordinary design. I love that it works silently without any noice whatsoever, releasing the mist of essential oils that promote such relaxation. Also, its customizable settings allow me to choose between various LED light options, creating a personalized ambiance. You can switch it on rotating so it creates a disco effect on the ceiling as well. Will be ordering this product for my friends, it makes a perfect gift!
" — Charity RiversShipping info:
A 2024 Jeopardy desk calendar
And you're going to want to buy it for decades to come — according to an Amazon question answerer, "I cannot tell you exactly how many years we’ve been using/enjoying this calendar — perhaps 30 — and don’t recall any repeats." Promising review: "
I have been getting this desk calendar for my husband every Christmas for many years
. He really likes the daily responses and questions." — AvidreaderPromising review:
"Annually get this as a birthday gift for boss.
Sets on the counter in the office so everyone can see it." — nanaShipping info:
Or a beer koozie
Promising review:
"My brother loves Jeopardy!
and beer, so when I saw this, I knew this would be perfect for him. Can’t wait to give it to him on Christmas because I know he’s going to love it!!" — Trisha BShipping info
A cute lil' train that automatically sets up dominoes
Promising review:
"Love, love, love! Got this for my 3-year-old for his birthday and he's obsessed! It came with a whole bunch of dominos, two stacks for the dominos, the train of course, and batteries were included! You're able to adjust the front wheels to make it automatically go in a circle which I thought was cool
, I assumed we would just have to keep moving it so that was a nice surprise! Overall it's just a really neat toy that keeps my kid very entertained!
" — Lea BranskyShipping info:
The Complete Whiskey Course, a tasting school in book form
This book covers what whiskey is, how it's made in different regions, how to start choosing and collecting bottles, and of course, a guide to doing your own tasting complete with glossary and food pairings. Promising review:
"Anyone with the slightest interest in whiskies should get this book......and you'll be an instant expert. This publication is an outstanding achievement for the whiskies world at large! Amazing quality inside an out. The binding and paper stock scream high-end, while the contents of the whiskies courses contained within seal the deal. But don't be scared, this is truly a book for all whiskies enthusiasts; new to the world, or a bit long in the tooth, there's something in there for everyone!
Quite impressive in its breadth and depth of content, though not in the least unexpected from a man who has been living and breathing the whiskies world for so long. Make no mistake, this book will stand as the new defacto whiskies resource for ages to come!" — Jason O'DonnellShipping info:
A subscription to Book of the Month, because they deserve to be treated to a new pick every month, selected from an array of shouldn't-be-missed new releases, plus a fun little surprise.
Each month they can choose from five available titles — plus, they can always get more books or even skip a month if none of the options sound like the right fit!
A pair of chunky droplet earrings for that oh-so-trendy Bottega look
Promising review:
"Bottega, who? These are adorable and super close to the original ones!
Perfect for work, events, or casual days. They don’t get rusty or anything right away (I wore them while walking around in 90-degree weather). Love them and I’m gunna get them in gold too!
" — Amazon CustomerPromising review:
"Yep..this is it, FINALLY! For those of you who have been searching for the best, affordable, similar looking Bottega [swap], THIS IS IT!! I searched many places and bought from other places but this is the best one out there…
I thought the price of these earring was sketchy but NO…its legit" — Amazon CustomerShipping info:
Ferko's Fine Jewelry / Etsy
Or if they're looking for fine jewelry, a pair of 14K gold huggie hoops
Promising review:
"Love, love, love these earrings. The diamond is small, but it sure does sparkle. I’ve bought at least five pieces from Ferkos and they never disappoint. I’ve had a question on one of the pieces and they are quick to respond, no issue. Also, the shipping is really fast. Thank you Ferkos!!" — priscilla smith
Ferkos Fine Jewelry is a NY-based, family-owned small biz, and the owners come from families who have been in the jewelry biz for generations. All of their stuff is handmade from 14K gold right in New York!Shipping info:
Arrives before Christmas; check the listing for updated shipping estimates to your area.
A celestial projector shaped like a lil' astronaut
It comes with a remote so you can control it right from bed, and it has auto-shutoff options too if you use this as a nightlight! You can check it out on TikTok here
.Promising review:
"I bought this after seeing it on TikTok. I wasn’t sure how great it would be and the price was a little high to me but I bought it anyways. After getting it and seeing how badass it is I would definitely say it’s worth the money!! The lights are so cool and bright. My kids and husband love it!" — ShelbyFulfordShipping info:
A bookmark personalized with their pet's face
Promising review:
"I am so happy with these bookmarks! Great quality and the photo I sent is spot on! I cannot wait to see my daughter’s and my mother’s faces when they get these on Christmas morning!" — Cristy
FritoPaw is a California-based small biz.Shipping info:
Arrives before Christmas; check the listing for updated shipping estimates to your area.
A Ninja portable outdoor oven
Here's Heather Braga
: "I've personally tested one of these out and it is so cool. I have a full size pizza oven (which I adore) but know that sometimes using it can be an ordeal. This Ninja Woodfire 8-in-1 oven was great for making pizza in despite its small footprint — it has five different pizza settings (Neapolitan, Thin Crust, Pan, New York, and Frozen) and
the set comes with a pizza stone. We tested it out at a friend's house with our kids and, shockingly, didn't feel overwhelmed while simultaneously chasing toddlers! It also comes with a pan, roast rack, a pellet scoop, and a starter pack of Ninja Woodfire pellets."Promising review:
"Always wanted a smoker but couldn’t justify it until Ninja came out with this oven. Amazing crust on baby back ribs! There is a bit of a learning curve but worth the effort. Looking forward to making pizza. Easy to set up. Pellets easy to add, even during cooking. Clean up is easy. Note: baking pan and oven itself are very HEAVY." — AMMShipping info:
A flippable Belgian waffle maker
It stores vertically, which means it saves space too!Promising review:
"Cook's Illustrated (America's Test Kitchen) recommended this product. It's a good product for the price. It makes perfect Belgian waffles, I like how it has a small footprint and I'm able to easily store it in my pantry because it folds up. I think it's great. I bought this for my husband as a Father's Day gift this year. He couldn't have been more surprised and pleased. He LOVES waffles. I think he said this was the best gift I've ever given him:)
" — Kindle CustomerShipping info:
A TikTok-famous popping game
Reviewers note it's not the sturdiest game in the world.Promising review:
"This game has been passed around the family after Sunday dinner. We have played the multiplayer mode frequently, and this has caused a few laughs. I myself prefer the challenge mode. My granddaughter keeps taking it, thinking it’s a game controller for herself. She is mesmerized by the pop-it part of the game as well. A lot of fun for the whole family." — FionaPromising review;
"My kids really enjoy playing the memory game. Nice little game that is small and easy to take anywhere and keeps them from being bored." — Victoria B.Shipping info:
A golf club cleaning brush
Promising review:
"I’ve been using these for years now. The brushes are nice and stiff and are good for about a year (I play three to four rounds per week). The price point is always affordable, and there’s not a better cleaner on the planet. I just laugh when I see other versions in the golf shops.
" — Neal MobleyShipping info:
An elegant eight-cup Bodum pour-over coffee maker
Promising review:
"Of all the ways I can make coffee at home: refillable K-cup/Keurig, French press, siphon coffee, and moka pot, this double-walled Bodum pour-over is my favorite. Like any pour-over, the process is easy and easy to do right. The reusable permanent filter is effective and easy to clean. A favorite feature and the reason I selected this specific Bodum model is the double-walled borosilicate glass; it acts like a vacuum insulator and helps keep the freshly dripped coffee hot. Using a 15:1 ratio and water=205°F, the coffee is as good as any I've had
." — doctorbobsterShipping info:
A vintage-inspired Kodak half-frame film camera
A half frame camera means twice as many photos for each roll of film.Promising review:
"I had absolutely no idea what I was doing, and this camera made everything so simple! I bought it for my trip to Portugal and could not be happier with the quality of photos.
The half frame look really is so unique! Plus, you get double the photos, making film photography a slightly less expensive hobby. 10/10." — Amazon CustomerPromising review:
"I bought this camera for my daughter, and she loves it! She wanted a camera that she could carry around and snap quick fun pictures in her dorm or outside on campus. She loves getting the pictures developed and the authentic feel of a real picture and not one on her phone
! She loves the color and light weight. Reasonably priced and a great buy." — Just JennyShipping info:
A book of The Golden Girls Mad Libs
Promising review:
"I’m a huge fan of The Golden Girls and loved Mad Libs ever since I was a kid, so when I saw this I grabbed it! The “stories” in this Mad Libs are based off real episodes of The Golden Girls, only you get to change around the plot lines with hilarious twists! I’m definitely buying more of these Golden Girls Mad Libs to have. I really hope they made a second edition of it! Love it!" — Jonathan KShipping info:
A pack of Cosrx snail mucin sheet masks
You can also split up the pack to use as stocking stuffers.Promising review:
"INCREDIBLE. These face masks are my favorite masks I have ever used. The leave my face looking so dewy and shiny and beautiful and moisturized and healthy! I literally look like I'm glowing after I use these! I am obsessed and get them for all my friends and family as gifts! Who doesn't love a glowy, dewy face?
And they don't make acne worse or flare up or anything, so that's a PLUS!" — Amazon CustomerShipping info:
An Otamatone
I saw someone make a stitched TikTok
playing every part of Les Mis's "One Day More" on this instrument, and it was amazing. Promising review:
"Best Christmas gift. Everyone in the house loves using it. Obviously be aware if you are buying this for a child or a Goofy husband that they will figure out how to make the most annoying noises. Totally worth it." — ashley beckerPromising review:
"Absolute best gift! Got this for a friend and she loves it! Got this for a friend after she mentioned she wanted one. When she pulled it out of the box she was so happy I swore she was going to need a restroom close by she probably peed a little dab!
I'm very happy with this product because not only did it make her happy I was super happy seeing her so happy with it! She played it for hours that night." — Lindsi ShepherdShipping info:
A puzzle board
It can fit up to 1,500 piece puzzles. Promising review:
"I gifted this to my puzzle-loving friends and they told me I won 'the last ten Christmases' with this gift!
They are thrilled. We used to all crowd around one ending of their dining room table to have dinner so we wouldn’t disturb the puzzle in-progress. It is easily maneuverable and sturdy so they can it aside at meal time. It stores easily when no in-use. The drawers are perfect for sorting sections." — SandiShipping info:
An acrylic book-shaped flower vase
For a unique gift, you can also gift it with a bouquet of flowers already arranged in it.Promising review:
"I always try to seek out unique, personal gifts, and this book vase met the match
. My stepmother enjoys reading and flowers and this was THE perfect gift. She absolutely loves it! So cute and you don’t have to break the bank to give a quality and unique gift." — Camille EppsPromising review:
"I’ve always been a big reader and when I saw this on #bookstagram I knew I had to have it. It’s so pretty and easy to use. I’m going to be ordering at LEAST one more to have in my office. It’s a great addition to anyone’s shelves." — AlyssaShipping info:
A dino race track complete with 144 pieces of flexible track
Promising review:
"If you think that you are buying a toy for your pet dinosaur, you will be mistaken. Don't let the description fool you! It's a TOY DINOSAUR train set. (I feel quite foolish now.) My grandson loves it. You can rearrange the track to lots of different configurations, and it is relatively sturdy. I don't expect this to last 50,000 years or so, but with care a good 5-10 should do it. Needs batteries. (Unlike REAL dinosaurs.) But it's also cool that, when you push it on the ground, the eyes light up even without batteries! (Teach your kids about generating electricity from dinosaurs, without having to go through the tedious oil to power station connection!)" — FisackPromising review:
"My son received this set as a gift for Christmas and he really loves it. I asked the gifter where they got it and I have since bought the same set two times as a gift to other toddlers my son's age. And each time it's a huge hit! Kids are just obsessed with this.
Even myself had fun playing this with my son. I like how versatile the tracks are. Totally worth it!" —oliveShipping info:
A Carhartt beanie
Promising review:
"I got this as a gift for my boyfriend and he is obsessed with Carhartt. He always wears it when it’s cold if not he takes care of it in his room. ❤️ 10/10 best gift for your significant other" — CeciliaPromising review:
"I LOVE THESE! They’re so cute and comfy. This product is honestly quite soft and the logo is just the perfect detail. Super warm! Makes for the best universal gift!" — Abby CostnerShipping info:
A pack of Crayola Globbles that'll relieve hours of boredom
Yes, they easily wash clean with soap and water without losing stickiness, so the fun can keep going even after they end up in one of your houseplant pots. Promising review:
"I waited over two months to write my review! My 4-year-old daughter plays with these DAILY!
YES they do attract dirt and hair. HOWEVER they are so easy to rinse off, it's not a big deal! We took these to a family gathering and ended up giving two away because they were SO loved!
The two we gave away went to a 12-year-old and my 19-year-old brother. They discovered throwing them at the ceiling fan and watching them shoot across the room, which was pretty entertaining! None of them have busted or ripped and they are definitely NOT gentle with them! I will definitely be buying more!" — Kindle CustomerPromising review:
"Best gift. Its very fun to play! you can also wash it with water and soap! The sticky will come back! Awesome product. Highly recommended." — JulieShipping info:
Travel Listography, a journal designed in lists
The lists range from everything from "world cuisines to try" to "animals I've seen in the wild."Promising review:
"Love THIS. Bought one for myself and ended up buying two more as gifts.
This is SUPER fun to travel with and journal ideas and gets me in the mindset of dreaming BIG! You seriously can't go wrong gifting this to the adventurous person in your life.
And checking off the places to go as you actually do it is the best! It is a lot more pages and ideas than I even expected." — Jessica
There are a ton of Listography journals
available for documenting your life in all sorts of ways. Check them all out
to pick the perfect one for your friend or loved one!Shipping info:
A compact Philips pasta maker
It comes with three discs to make spaghetti, penne, and fettuccine. You can get additional discs (to make pappardelle, tagliatelle, angel hair and lasagna) for $24.95
. The parts are dishwasher safe, too!Promising review:
"I was really nervous to try this out -- I had previously owned the KitchenAid pasta extruder attachment, and wanted something less cumbersome to use. I'd been lusting after the full-size Philips pasta maker for years. Literally. It's just been hanging on my Wish List on Amazon.
When I was ready to buy, I noticed the compact version, which seemed like a better fit for my small-ish starter home. And oh boy, was it ever. Just made my first batch of pasta with it tonight -- whole wheat spaghetti. It could not have been easier.
I used my handy-dandy AmazonBasics kitchen scale to measure out the flour to 200 grams (perfect amount for my husband and me) and used one egg and then filled up the water cup to 90mL. It literally could not have been an easier process. I put the flour in, plugged in the machine, press start, and added in the egg mixture. That's it. In 12 minutes, I had fresh, beautiful pasta.
" — Alexandra KShipping info:
A bucket list insulated water bottle
The water bottle holds 32 ounces and keeps water cold for up to 24 hours, too.Promising review:
"My great nieces enjoy traveling to state and national parks with their parents. I sent them each a state water bottle from Uncommon Goods. The bottles are sturdy and keep contents cold or hot. They love them, and adding state stickers as they travel is great fun. They take them everywhere!" — Sharmon
Wondery Outdoors, the maker of these bottles, is a BIPOC-owned, women-led small biz.Shipping info for Uncommon Goods:
Silly Poopy's Hide & Seek game
Check out a TikTok of the Silly Poopy
in action.Promising review:
"Let me tell you that if you want hours of endless fun of hide and go seek without having to hide yourself, this is a must get!When it's hidden it makes various toot noises and says stuff so the kids know if they are close.
And when they find it and press the button to do and sing the silly poopy dance ... even you will dance and sing along!!! Doesn't need batteries and come on, it's poop?
Who doesn't think poop and toot noises are funny and if they don't they are lying to themselves. A must-have for fun with your kids without barely doing any work!!
" — andrea kelli gormanShipping info:
An external battery that'll be like giving them the gift of an always-charged smartphone
This has two USB ports to charge two devices at a time, and it holds enough juice to charge THREE iPhone 8s.Promising review:
"I love this portable charger! I didn’t think it would be a good idea, because normally you portable chargers die within the first charge it does. I have charged my phone over four times and haven’t had to charge it! That is including just leaving it in my bag for weeks until I need it again. It will not disappoint! I love it!" — MacMakShipping info:
A rotary cheese grater
And unlike traditional graters, there's less risk of grating fingers by accident! The handle also folds in for compact storage, and it easily disassembles for quick cleanup.Promising review:
"If you're like us and want the Olive Garden experience every time you cook pasta, do yourself a favor and get this thing. You never have to say "when." Just let the Parm flow forever.
It really is a great product. It's fun and easy to use. Just get it." — Catherine StahleckerPromising review:
"Fantastic grater! Get one! Super pleased with this purchase. Wish I had purchased sooner. Makes grating cheeses so easy. Simple to use and to disassemble for cleaning. Can assemble with handle to right or left for ease of operation. Has worked well for me with Parmesan, gruyere, asiago, and fontina. Would buy again. Would make a great gift." — CJBSShipping info:
A whiskey-infusing kit
Just place the infusion bag in a container (like a mason jar) with whiskey. Infuse for at least three days, then just take out the bag and make your drink!Promising review:
"Delish! We had a bourbon that we weren't crazy about, so we decided to infuse it with this kit...wow, what a difference. Completely turned the bourbon from one we kept at the back of our liquor cabinet to one we finished off within days after the infusion was done.
We liked that the kit didn't make it too sweet. Really nice balance of flavors. Will definitely get again!" — Colleen Olfenbuttel
InBooze is a Black woman-owned Etsy shop based in Michigan. All their packets are handmade, filled with dehydrated fruits, veggies, spices, and herbs — and each kit is enough to infuse 8–10 cocktails. Bottoms up!Shipping info:
A custom paint-by-numbers kit
Here's how it works:
When the kit arrives, just scan the QR code, select your photo, and upload it to the site — you can preview the design and swap photos, too, if you don't like the way it looks! Then just print on the included printable canvas, and it's ready to gift!Promising review:
"This was so much fun! I tried three different photos in the tool they give you and chose this one. It shows you a preview of each painting, which is really helpful when deciding which image to go with. Not every picture came out as good, so definitely try a few! Easy to use, and fun to paint — excited to frame it!
Actually have some paint left over and will try to do another one!" — Jonathan KebertShipping info:
An Ototo x Fullstar chopper
It comes with two dicing blades and two spiralizing blades.Promising review:
"I wasn't so sure if I would ever use something like this, but it has become a staple in my kitchen! I actually already have the white version of this, but saw the Croc Chop and had to have it! It's makes perfect pico de gallo in minutes and great for chopped salads! It chops anything from lettuce to chicken, perfect for salads!
It's top rack dishwasher safe so easy to clean. It comes with cleaning brushes and picks as well. Definitely a must have for perfectly chopped or spiraled veggies!" — TammyShipping info:
A Philips Norelco One Blade trimmer and shaver
The blade moves in all directions and is good for face and body use!Promising review:
"I am always trying to find a gift for my husband that he likes and uses. In all 24 years of marriage and four years of dating prior to marriage, this is by far the best thing I have ever given him
. He uses it all the time. Never uses another razor. He has extremely sensitive skin and after a shave with electric or straight blade" — SamPromising review:
"This is the best razor I've ever owned. I give them as gifts now and everyone I've given then to had fully converted.
From slaying a neck beard to going down to the bare floors on your undercarriage... this razor does both without cutting you. Battery lasts forever on 1 charge. I seriously only charge mine like every three months. Replacement heads are a little pricey and always locked up if you're buying them from a brick-and-mortar business but still worth it." — Majestic JimShipping info:
A copy of Burn After Writing
Promising review:
"I first saw this book on TikTok and decided to look more into it. I purchased four total because I know some people holding onto things that are difficult to let go of. It’s a great way to look at things from a different perspective and truly hold yourself accountable to different things in your life.
I love what it stands for and I look forward to when I burn mine after I’m done. Self love, self care, and meditation for a better state of mind tomorrow is always the goal. I definitely recommend it to those susceptible to change and the willingness to try things different.
You’re so much more than what’s been done to you and someone’s inability to see your worth does not decrease your value. Choose you for a change." — Brent HelmShipping:
A super plush blanket
Promising review
: "I saw this blanket on TikTok and I have to say I absolutely love it. I washed it several times now and it’s maintained its elasticity and softness after each wash. It’s warm enough but not too hot for a throw. Absolutely recommend this blanket!" — AmyShipping info:
Or an oh-so cozy "dog bed for humans"
Promising review:
"I saw this online and decided that I'm giving it a try. I have a hard time sleeping without feeling support around me.
I toss and turn over 40 times per night according to my sleep app. I tried this hoping for the best and I will say, I slept like a baby for the first time in seven years.
I put a pillow under each side to prop it up to make it cradle in more and I’m in heaven. I'm 57 and have had a hard time dealing with the emptiness of divorce. Who needs a man when you’ve got this to sleep in?
Purchase it! You won’t regret it. And best of all, no one snoring next to me! Win, win!" — HeavenstinyangelsShipping info:
A jar of Coop's hot fudge
It's also available in a vegan hot fudge
, mocha hot fudge
, peppermint hot fudge
, and a salted caramel sauce
.Promising review:
"I have been buying Coop’s for a couple of years now and I have never encountered a hot fudge I love more
. It’s rich, creamy - amazing on ice cream or just a spoonful to end the day! In my experience, both children and adults love it. I also love the new peppermint flavor for Summer." — Meghan E. SmithPromising review:
"This is manna from heaven, food of the gods. Makes getting up in the morning worth it again! Expensive, and worth it, it’s hard not to just eat with a spoon in between ice cream applications.
Only draw back?
The jar is standard, but too small for what you’re going to need once you taste it. It should come in a 50 gallon drum with a pump top. Makes a great gift, with its kooky gimmicky plastic lid covering that looks like hot fudge dripping down.
" — saintsomewhere
Coops is woman-owned and all of their sauces are made in small batches.Shipping info:
A set of snazzy-looking and surprisingly affordable wireless Bluetooth earbuds
Aaaaand for the fancy pants they are, they come with a wireless charging case and provide up to 14 hours of charge, and four-plus hours of continuous playback. (with the earbuds able to play for four-plus hours with each full charge). Did I mention they're are also sweatproof and waterproof?? With over 200,000 5-star reviews, they are mega popular, too.Promising review:
"I’ve been searching for wireless headphones that wouldn’t break the bank because I was tired of always getting caught on doorknobs, cabinet doors, and drawers. Funny enough, these headphones were recommended via TikTok and I’m loving them so much. They look expensive and the sound quality is amazing! The various options of bud sizes make them customizable to fit your ear so they’re nice and snug. The battery case is really sleek and can be easily tucked away in your pocket, bag, or purse. I haven’t been this excited to have new technology in a while!
" — Joey ReyesShipping info:
Or a pair of the new Beats Studio Pro headphones with noise-cancelling, personalized spacial audio
Promising review:
"My hair is on the "bigger" side, so headphones tend to become uncomfortable after an hour or two of usage. However, these are so comfortable and light that I often forget I've got them on
. I'm by no means an expert on this topic, but the sound quality these headphones provide is unreal. When listening to my favorite songs, I pick up on background instruments I was previously unable to. It's just so amazing to be able to listen to music like this. The noise cancellation is also top tier.
Even in a crowded room, nouse just disappears with the press of a button. Transparent mode works extremely well, too. I love being able to hold a conversation while still being able to hear my music. I HIGHLY recommend these headphones for anyone looking for a more budget-friendly alternative to more pricy competitors.
" — ShanaeShipping info:
A basic Roomba robo vac
This one even works with Alexa.Promising review:
"It was a Christmas gift .. My daughter said it’s the best Christmas gift she’s ever received" — LizPromising review:
"I bought this for my parents for Christmas last year, and they say to me at least monthly it's their favorite gift I have ever gotten them.
For senior citizens not having to vacuum their house anymore is a huge help." — Gabe JarboeShipping info:
A crawling crab toy
It charges via USB!Promising review:
"I bought one of these for my grandson's 1st birthday. It seemed fitting because they live within walking distance from the Chesapeake Bay. Lots of crab lovers around here. My grandson loved it and so did all the adults LOL. It's so cool the way it scampers across the floor sideways like a real crab. Out of all the gifts he got this one really got his attention. My son called me the day after the party and said he was still playing with it and chasing it across the floor.
So glad I got it! I heard a few of the adults say they wanted to get one for themselves." — J. ButlerPromising review:
"Love this toy! It keeps our dogs entertained for hours 😅😂" — Rebecca HaislipShipping info:
A culinary blow torch
Just fill and refill with any brand of butane.Promising review:
"Didn't want to like this torch but man, this thing is awesome. I'm used to buying torches from the bodega but no more. Super easy to fill. It has a metal tip so no there are no melting parts. The flame is immense yet adjustable so you get the right flame every time.
If you're on the fence, just order it. You won't be disappointed." — KSDShipping info:
“Murdle Volume 1,” a compilation of murder mystery–themed logic puzzles
There are 100 puzzles total, and four different levels: For Elementary
puzzles, you need to find the suspect, location, and weapon. For Occult Medium
puzzles, the added challenge is that the murderer always lies, and the other suspects tell the truth! For Hard Boiled
puzzles, you also need to find motive! And for Impossible
puzzles, you have to discover all four elements and
deal with the lying witness statement from the murderer. Sounds like fun! Plus, you're also given a logic grid for each puzzle to help you solve it!Promising review:
"The puzzles are a lot of fun but the characters, story lines, and other details take the Murdle experience to another level. I have no idea how the author came up with all of this creativeness!
You can Murdle solo or with friends. I look forward to future volumes but this one will keep me busy for awhile!" — Liz GatelyPromising review: "
MURDLE is quite possibly the coolest and most fun I have had with logic puzzles in a while. It activates my inner J.B. Fletcher as my mind compiles the clues and sleuths out the answers. The various levels of intrigue allow the amateur sleuth in us all to develop into a top-notch arm-chair detective. I cannot think of a better way to spend a rainy, sunny, and/or any day than with a little crime-solving.
" — Highly Caffeinated Book ReviewerShipping info:
A compact and TikTok-famous watercolor palette
Check out a swatch video of the palette on TikTok here
, and if you're looking for watercolor tutorials using this very palette, you can check one to help you paint a sunset here
.Promising review:
"I'm starting to hate Tiktok because it's making me buy all these products, but I absolutely love this one!!!
I travel for a living and love to paint and this set is wonderful. I love that it comes in a metal tin, so I don't have to worry about it breaking, like most plastic ones. The colors are vibrant and I love that there are so many within the container.
The container itself is the size of two make up eye palettes, so you can definitely fit it in a purse or backpack. It comes with a swatch section too so you can paint the colors and compare later on when you paint. I'm a huge fan now of this brand
." — pixxi88Shipping info:
A sad duck lamp that is a whole mood and a half
Promising review:
"I absolutely love this sweet little duck light. In fact, I love it so much I'm going to buy another one. It has a rubbery feel to it, and all you have to do is literally just tap it to brighten or to dim the lights, and it even has the option of a 30-minute shut-off time. A great little gift for all ages!" — Amy PhelpsShipping info:
A version of Clue that packs away into a VINTAGE-Y BOOK
It's for 3-6 players and ages 8+ — and if you don't know the rules to Clue already (as if!) it's a mystery game where players work to solve who killed the victim, where, and with what weapon, asking other players specific questions and using the process of elimination based on what cards everyone has.Promising review:
"I gave this as a Christmas gift to my son. The pieces are so amazing! They have upgraded both the playing pieces and the weapons in this game. My son loved the way the game fits into a book-like container. He will be putting it on his bookshelf! He has been wanting this very one for a few years now and is in love with it! Everything about the game was very well made." — DRH
An electric crepe-maker
Here's how it works: Just dip the maker in the tray when it's filled with batter and remove for a perfect crepe with ease — they won't have to deal with the stove at all.Promising review:
"I have always loved crepes, but never knew how to make them. This pan is so simple and easy to use that it takes all the guess work out of making crepes
, and the dipping tray keeps everything. It does take a few tries to get the hang of dipping and flipping, but once you get started, you'll be rolling out crepes by the minute. A genius design for the beginning crepe-r." — SoutherStormShipping info:
A pair of farfalle-shaped pot grips
And that's not all — you may have seen this brand's other pasta-shaped tools on TikTok
, like the spaghetti serving fork
, mezzelune oven mitts
, conchiglie lemon squeezer
, ravioli spoon rest
, and rotelle trivet
, and more.Promising review:
"I find these hilarious, and easily the best kitchen gadget I've spent my money on!
They're super handy for getting stuff out of the oven, and I feel less likely to drop a dish than when I use traditional hot pads/oven mitts with the padding. Very grippy, thick enough that heat doesn't transfer through, and again, hilarious.
" — Hannah BShipping info:
A Dracula garlic mincer
Promising review:
"I purchased this as a gift for my friend who is a fantastic cook — she uses fresh ingredients almost exclusively — but pressing fresh garlic is a task usually delegated. No longer: Gracula is there for her. She uses him nearly every time she needs garlic (which is basically daily) and months later still makes a point of saying how much she enjoys the gift. I'm pretty sure she likes it better than other gifts I've gotten her which were more expensive/thought out, and I'm fairly certain it's what took me from 'good friend' to 'best friend,'
but it be that way sometimes. Anyway, definitely recommended for people who cook with garlic and have a sense of humor." — LShipping info:
A bag of Reindeer Farts that's actually peppermint-flavored cotton candy
Promising review:
"I won't lie — the whole reason I purchased this is because I knew that my kids would laugh at the name. However, I was really happy with how yummy the actual cotton candy in the bag was
! The candy was fresh, and well packaged, and the product name got the laughs expected. Overall, I would say it's a bit expensive for what you get (though it was easily enough for me and two children to share), but would still recommend as a cute/silly gift for someone who would get a kick out of this type of thing." — DebShipping info:
A Le Creuset pie bird
It's safe up to 500°! Use it in any pie pan you like, but you can also get matching Le Creuset pie dishes for $55.95
.Promising review:
"As someone who doesn't bake a lot of pies, especially fruit filled and crust-topped pies, I never thought I would need one of these. If you make one pie a year that has a crust on top then you will NEED this pie bird
. You simply place it in the center of the pie before you pour in the filling and then cut a small hole in the crust and slide it over the top of the pie bird. You seal the crust to the bird and bake. It prevents bubbles in your crust and gives you a perfect beautiful crust every time without having to cut slits in your pie crust. After baking you can either serve the pie with the bird still in the pie or remove it and use the center hole where it was as a guide to cut slices from the center of the pie
." — SPWPromising review:
"I have always wanted a pie bird and I am so sorry I waited so long to get one
. It is great to vent the steam in a home-made apple pie, preventing the crust lifting so high. I sugar the apples and place in a strainer over a bowl for 30 minutes. Then place the apples in the pie crust around the pie bird, add cinnamon and pour the juice over the apples. No holes in the top crust needed and the apples are perfectly moist and soft without the giant air space under the top crust
." — I Love LucyShipping info:
A floating pasta timer
The three-minute song ("That's Amore") is great for angel hair, the five-minute song ("Tarantella Napoletana") is great for spaghetti, the seven-minute song (the Godfather
theme) is great for tagliatele and more, and the eleven-minute song ("Prisoner's Choir") is great for fusili and more. Promising review:
"Purchased as a gift for my Mother-in-law, and was a hit! I don't think she will use it daily but is a very cute novelty gift. The timer does work and the pasta was perfect 'al dente' and was so fun to hear it start singing when it went off." — Rochelle P.Shipping info:
An embroidered cap
Promising review:
"This hat is everything I wanted. The stitching is immaculate and looks just like the font. Thank you!" — Elizabeth
Brain Dazed is a Los Angeles-based Etsy shop that makes anything and everything embroidered dad caps. If you don't see one you want, you can also get one custom embroidered
!Shipping info:
A soil-free AeroGarden Harvest
Promising review:
"I grew the herbs that came with the AeroGarden and I had so many I froze some and dried some. Now I am growing three lettuce varieties and three tomato plants. I look forward every morning to seeing how much they’ve grown, and today I enjoyed a BLT with my own homegrown lettuce. Fun and easy for all ages! Best Christmas gift ever!" — Deborah L. NilesPromising review:
"I purchased this as a Christmas gift for my boyfriend's sister-in-law who lamented not having a green thumb. I was somewhat apprehensive, having read a few reviews that mentioned pods not spouting. However, in the two months that the sis-in-law has had the AeroGarden, the growth has been tremendous. I'm constantly in awe when she sends me pics of the new growth.
Only one pod failed to spout, but she reached out to customer service, and they are sending a replacement for that particular pod. All the others have grown quite large, and last night I received a picture of their dinner using herbs grown with the AeroGarden. Impressive!" — Mary A. WallsShipping info:
An at-home putting green with three holes
It's 3 feet by 9 feet, by the way, and the "sand traps" in the back catch your overshot balls so you don't have to go chasing them.Promising review:
"Bought this for my husband who is an avid golfer. We live up north so he's stir-crazy in the winter. It has been laid out in my living room since Christmas. We don't use that room so I don't mind. He practices putting every day. Even uses it as a stress reliever between meetings.
" — KimShipping info:
A 3-in-1 foldable magnetic wireless charger
Check out a TikTok of the foldable 3-in-1 charger
in action. Promising review:
"Compared it to Mophie — just as good for one-third the price.
I bought one of these for my wife to use, but assuming that I travel a lot more than her, I opted to buy the more expensive Mophie device of similar design direct from Apple for myself. The Mophie device turned out to be no better, even though it cost 3X as much. I was able to return the Mophie device and bought another of these for myself.
In the end, if it doesn't last as long as the Mophie could have, no worries since I would have to buy two more just to match what I spent. The blue charging indicator lights don't seem too bright, but I placed black electrical tape over them anyway. The QC charging brick is a nice touch and was able to charge all three devices without difficulty." — TubaTimShipping info:
A genius Tineco 2-in-1 cordless vacuum and mop
It also self-propels so they just need to steer, no hard pushing!Promising review:
"I confess I can be a lackadaisical housekeeper, which is problematic, since my new dog sheds enough in a week for me to build an entire new dog. What's worse, vacuuming doesn't pick up a lot of his fur. This Tineco is magic, though. Not only does it pick everything up (dust, fur, hair, crumbs, Nature's Miracle, errant Cheerios), but because the wheels are motorized, vacuuming/mopping is a breeze.
I get exhausted using my canister vac, but this thing is a blast to use. Here is what I've learned: I always use the 'extra water' feature, which seems to work better. I clean the dirty water holder and parts every time I empty it, and I run the self-clean cycle after every second emptying session. This means I can do my primary bath and my 10x12 TV room before self cleaning and recharging for a little bit. Or I can do my kitchen and entryway and hall before self cleaning, or my living room. In other words, you're not going to do your whole house on one battery charge or without running the self cleaning feature several times. Of course, the reason you have to run the self cleaning so often is because this little beauty is picking up So. Much. Stuff. It's magic. If it broke tomorrow (and I don't think it will break for a very long time) I would buy another.
" — TsippiShipping info:
A Tarte Maracuja Juicy lip duo
Promising review: "I got the clear gloss and the honeysuckle plumping gloss. I LOVE them both! The clear is great for all day everyday hydration and the plumper is such a beautiful color and has a cooling effective plumping effect. I use them both all the time. I definitely recommend getting them whether individually or in the bundle!" — Marie S.
A miniature greenhouse DIY kit that'll keep the crafter in your life busy
The estimated time to complete is about 20 hours. It comes with everything needed to complete the kit, and is recommended for ages 14+.Promising review:
"I have worked on many DIY kits, and this one was one of my favorites. Good scale to use with Figmas and Nendoroids for anyone looking into using for photography or displays. Robotime has created some of the easiest comprehensive in-color instruction manuals for their kits. I personally use a few more tools than that is provided, however you can easily complete this kit with everything in the box. Easily customizable to what you want, I highly recommend this kit to anyone. I would say this is an intermediate level kit but with Robotime's easy instructions one could easily pick this up as a beginner to the hobby.
" — Ashley FShipping info:
A Leatherman multitool
Promising review:
"Yep, it's quality. I've purchased other Leatherman-like multitools before but they never measured up to the quality of a real Leatherman. I won't make that mistake again. When you're struggling with gifting ideas — this is a great option.
" — AFvetPromising review:
"I got this for my dad as a gift and he’s already used it numerous times. It’s small enough to fit in a nice little pouch but also has plenty of tools to help get the job done! Excellent quality!" — ImabananaShipping info:
A PhoneSoap sanitizer
Promising review:
"I work in a large dental clinic with 50+ docs and even more assistants. Anyone who knows about dentistry knows that there are a lot of aerosols given out during almost every procedure. Since we don't have a radio in the operatories, I've had to use my phone for music. Before phone soap I had to wipe my phone down every time with Cavicide wipes...not the best for your phone. Enter PhoneSoap! I'm able to sanitize my phone without destroying it with cavicide! We've even tested and swabbed the phone for cultures before and after...this sucker works! Hands down, great investment. I'll be buying another one for the home because this one is staying in my office." — JamesShipping info:
A beyond-classic leather moto jacket
But it doesn't skimp on quality — it's 100% satin-lined and made from 100% top grain sheep leather.Promising review:
"Fantastic experience was my first purchase, and I will turn around and quickly ordered the black biker one
[with no belt]. These fit true to size and their buttery, soft leather, well-made, unbeatable price can’t go wrong
!" — Elsa G.Promising review:
"Oh wow! The leather is so soft. It fits perfectly. Great price for the quality and craftsmanship.
All the zippers were covered with tissue paper to protect the leather while shipping." — Edna E.
And if you're looking for a faux leather jacket for a gift, try Levi's belted moto jacket — it's available on Amazon for $54.37+
A minimalist print of Elaine's iconic and hilarious moves
Promising review:
"I'm doing little kicks over this print! The artist absolutely nailed the nuances of Elaine's dance moves and attitude.
It arrived timely and packaged with care." — Ceceliaginger
The Film Artist is a feminist Etsy shop making women-centric prints and posters of film and TV characters and real-life icons from Elizabeth Bennet
to AOC
.Shipping info:
A Facetory sheet mask subscription box
Each kit comes with a detailed info card explaining the benefits of each mask too — so you know the what amazing things they're putting on their face.Promising review:
"It's fun to try out new masks that a well-reviewed by experts (I'm definitely no expert), and I love the subscription model! This weekly face mask tradition has helped banish the Sunday scaries this fall/winter
." — Emily BerglundShipping info:
A wireless karaoke microphone
It can also connect to their device via cable.Promising review:
"Oh my gosh, I love this! I got mine in the mail yesterday and ended up playing with it for about five hours last night LOL. It connects via Bluetooth so you can connect it to your phone — the music and your singing comes out of the microphone's speaker. It has a volume control for your voice and for the music and also an echo feature. You can put an SD card into the bottom of it and record yourself, or connect it with an audio out to record on one of those karaoke apps on your phone. Between this and being able to find just about any song on karaoke via YouTube, you could easily have your own karaoke parties at home!
" — FerretociousShipping info:
A compact Shiatsu massager
Promising review:
"Over the years I've bought and returned a few different massagers. The ones that attach to the chair are just too big. The smaller ones hurt or just vibrate. The sharper image ones are junk. So... I took a chance with this one. Wow! This really works. I like that it's smaller so you can actually position it where you want. It turns in one direction for a little while and then it switches and goes the other way. When it turns, it really feels like a massage instead of that vibrating feeling.
I really like how compact it is and how it doesn't move too fast. It's just a steady massage that's hands-free. I can use it on my calves, legs, back, shoulders and neck. If this breaks I will definitely buy another one. This is the best massager I have ever had." — cbearShipping info:
Or a percussion massager with five different head attachments
Promising review:
"The first thing that I liked is how fast the shipping was. I am a swimmer and at the end of each practice I end up with sore muscles and have really painful spasms in my legs, so I decided to purchase this massager gun to help with that. My friend recommended it to me and I have to say that I am really impressed with this product. The gun is really well built, it's not heavy, and it's easy to use, most of the accessories are made of plastic but have a good quality. The power of the gun is incredible; with the first level, I can feel that it massages the deep tissue of my muscles, I have been using it every day since I received it, for almost one week now and the battery is still full. Another thing that I loved is the case that comes with the gun, you can carry it and the accessories everywhere. The best product I've ever bought." — SolangeShipping info:
A gorgeous velvet mini jewelry case
Promising review:
"Really amazing value. It looks pretty luxe, but I can't believe the price I bought it for
— especially considering how expensive jewelry boxes can be. I use this one for travel and it's perfect (I have a larger one for all my jewelry as well). I really like that you can move the little dividers in the bottom compartment around too; that's been very helpful." — DeeShipping info:
A pair of pink coupe glasses
Promising review:
"I absolutely love these glasses! They're just as beautiful in person as you might hope, and the weight of the glass is very nice also. They're real glass, not plastic, and the gold is so elegant. I absolutely love these, and I'm thinking about getting an extra set." — JLJPromising review:
"I bought these after finding a similar glass at Anthropologie. These are more affordable and just as lovely. Cheers ♥️" — Nicole L.Shipping info:
A pair of ice-rolling globes
Promising review:
"I had an ice roller that I thought was great, until I tried these. WOW, no comparison. These are fantastic.
They’re heavy, well-made, and stay cold a very long time. Not only do these feel wonderful on the face, they feel great behind the ears and down the back of the neck. They come in a velour pouch. I’m very happy with this purchase." — askShipping info:
A pair of enameled olive cufflinks
Love and Victory is a New York-based small biz making really cool giftables. I bought their old fashioned cocktail socks
as a gift for someone last year, and they were a big hit!Shipping info:
A (very pretty!) box of TikTok-loved Maldon flaked salt
Promising review:
"Have I become a salt snob? I asked for a marble salt box
for Valentines Day, and I couldn't very well put common table salt inside such a beautiful thing, could I? No. I did a bit of research and found out that Maldon's Sea Salt flakes are the gold standard... even better than the pink salt I bought at the big box store that rhymes with Bosco! This salt's texture is a delight and the flavor is clean and bright (without being sharp).
This is a little luxury in my kitchen, and every time I use it, I'm like, 'Dang. This is the good life!'" — Indiana A.Shipping info:
A set of gold and agate cheese utensils
Promising review:
"Beautiful — MUST buy. Looks amazing in person. They are sturdy and will elevate your spread." — EvDShipping info:
And a stylish bamboo cheese board
It's made from environmentally friendly bamboo, and it has three grooved trays for crackers or other snacks.Promising review:
"This board is the perfect size for all of your charcuterie occasions. The board, although bamboo, looks far more expensive in person. I would highly recommend this product! I received multiple compliments for my first charcuterie creation." —CarlaShipping info:
A two-pack of handblown watering globes
Promising review:
"You can tell these are handmade because they are all sightly different in size. I think they are beautiful and compliment my plants and/or their pots well. It also made me realize how some plants really need a lot more water than others just by noticing the water levels in each." — ECPromising review:
"These are amazing! I bought them for a two-week trip and have left them in permanently because of how happy my plants looked. They do a better job of watering my plants than I do! These are a great size for larger pots or thirsty plants. I read some reviews saying they are hard to fill but I haven’t found that to be the case. Just tip it at an angle like a wine glass and use low water pressure." — Amazon CustomerShipping info:
A gift assortment of hot chocolate on a stick
Can you image this melted into coffee, too? Yum.Promising review:
"Delish! Wish I had tried them earlier, before I had already bought gifts. These are so yummy and rich, you can almost use one for two cups of cocoa. I will likely get these again next year for sweet treats and holiday gifts." — Jane MitchellShipping info:
A just-the-right-size planner with a stately faux-leather cover
It also comes with stickers.Promising review:
"I just received my new planner, and I love it. It's larger (8.5 by 11 inches), but thinner. The hardcover is flexible but still durable, and beautifully made. The appearance of the planner is very professional. The weekly guide provides plenty of space to write down my daily schedule. The elastic bookmark helps to find my place quickly, and there are two more ribbon bookmarks provided. I had to place the monthly calendar tabs myself. I can find the monthly calendar easily now. I would have liked if it was already in place, but I understand if there are people who don't use such features. Overall, I am pleased with my purchase." — Arlene W.Promising review:
"My son-in-law LOVES this planner. He wants no other one, just this one.
So every year, I go to my previous orders and select the planner I bought him for Christmas in the previous year, and it has the new year’s planner available. Voilà! Christmas present purchased!" — Cheryl GillespieShipping info:
An oversized plush satin eye mask
It's even satin in the back — no annoying elastic strap.Promising review:
"As a high-maintenance sleeper, I hope I never have to be without this mask — actually, I WAS without this mask for a couple days which is why I immediately purchased another one.
Left on a plane. Heartbreaking. This mask is so soft and plush. It completely blocks out light, and depending on how low you position it behind your head, it muffles sound nicely as well. I’ve purchased many silk masks, even some pricey ones, and this one by far is my absolute favorite." — alexandriabeth
Kitsch is a woman-founded company that makes adorable hair accessories, useful tools, and more to help make every day a good hair day.Shipping info:
A "reverse" coloring book
You can add a six-pack of fine line pens to make it complete. Get top-rated ones from Amazon for $9.89
.Promising review:
"This is definitely no coloring book. You can do so many things on each page, and you see different things each time.
I did a couple like this one where I drew the faces and animals I saw—it can be similar to seeing things in clouds, or the bathroom floor tiles. Or it can be a loose framework — I did a couple of pages where I made mechanical or botanical stuff. Many of the pages are obviously floral, but you can change them up any way you want. When I’ve drawn all of the pages I might get another copy and do them differently.
There are also more books by the same author
, so I might want them as well. I’ve never had so much fun doodling.
It’s easy to get into the zone with this book." — kathy gPromising review:
"What a great idea! I love coloring books and this one is so unique and so fun. Very relaxing to sit down and just draw around the lines. The book does have suggestions on how to design some lines to make it a bit more unique
. My 8- and 10-year-old love it too!" — JoShipping info:
A set of three remote-operated flameless candles
These require three AAA batteries
per candle that will last you about 150 hours. Promising review:
"With the price of batteries, these beautiful candles are a must. I've always used Luminara
, which unfortunately, devour batteries and die after several years. These candles also have a more soothing, ambient affect. The colored exteriors are far prettier than Luminara. Great gifts!" — pandorahShipping info:
An Oster electric wine opener set
It'll open 30 bottles on a single charge, and has a rechargeable base so it's always ready to go. One reviewer
is rebuying this exact same wine opener after theirs finally bit the dust — after TEN YEARS of continuous use!Promising review:
"What’s not to like? This electric wine opener has a foil cutter on the back side of the holder, works like a charm, takes the cork off,
push the button again, and it brings the cork down so you can retrieve the cork. How cool is that! My husband and I like this so much, we’ve gifted this to our daughter, grandchildren, and friends. Every wine enthusiast will love this!
I guarantee you’ll love it as much as we do!!" — Amazon CustomerShipping info:
The Shark Tank-famous Comfy, a wearable sweatshirt-blanket hybrid
Promising review:
"The best gift ever! I for my first Comfy for Christmas 2020 and was instantly in love with it. I had to have another, so when I was washing the one I'd have another to wear. So now I have two and I don't know how I ever made it through a winter without them before. They're the most comfortable, warm and wonderful inventions ever!!!
I'm someone whose always cold and also a huge reader who also loves to crochet, both require the use of my hands. I've tried wrapping blankets around me, but whenever I need to turn a page or work my hook the blanket falls off, so with this having it's own arms I don't worry about it anymore! It's perfect! I'm sure I'll be buying other colors for next year, since I haven't taken the two I have off since the cold weather started. I haven't worn them out of the house yet, but it's been tempting!" — KymmLisaShipping info:
A pair of gardening gloves with claws
Promising review:
"I laughed when I first saw the picture of this item. I thought, well if they don’t work, I’ll use them for a costume. But they are amazing at pulling weeds. I use mine for those pesky weeds in the rocks. One pull and you get root and all.
" — cynthia WilliamsPromising review:
"This is the third pair I am buying
. I bought the first pair for myself. The second and third pair I bought as gifts for friends because the gloves work so well! I can move rocks and dirt around, very effectively, so much more effectively than regular gloves!
I highly recommend them." — Rina WogeShipping info:
A National Geographic geode kit
It comes with 10 geodes of varying sizes as well as goggles and a display stand. Promising review:
"My 9-year-old niece gets these every year for Christmas. It is a new gift every time! She loves to put on safety glasses and swing that hammer! The geodes are always beautiful. She also loves the element of surprise! This is a wonderful gift that will engage even kids who are not into the sciences.
Every year she takes pieces in to share with her class. She also loves to give pieces away as little gifts or mementos. Nat Geo never disappoints!" — Kristin D.Shipping info:
A stylish acrylic block and set of sleek black knives
This bb comes with 13 knives, a pair of kitchen scissors, a peeler, and a two-stage knife sharpener.Promising review:
"These knives are great! They stay super sharp, they’re comfortable to hold, and I love how much counter space it leaves as opposed to a big bulky knife block.
Fits perfectly in my minimalist kitchen!!! And it looks great on my counter being one of the few things that I keep on my countertop! It is the perfect amount of knives without being too many knives (I don’t like things in excess)! I have never had a cheese knife before, and this baby is my favorite one in the whole set! LOL! It slices through hard cheeses like butter! Have not tried on soft cheese, but I’m sure it’ll be great because it is super sharp! I can’t say enough about how much I love these knives!!" — Sadie AllenShipping info:
A four-pack of rainbow twirling sticks
Promising review:
"I saw this on Tiktok after eating some special brownies and I don't regret buying these at all.
I gave a couple to my kids and kept a couple for the next time I eat some brownies. They aren't sturdy. They're probably not going to last forever but they're a cheap little toy that makes you feel like not everything in life is a dumpster fire. So go ahead and get these." — JaredPromising review:
"My 4-,5-, and 6-year-old grandkids love these. They each received a a number of gifts and they spent the most time on these.
Amusing for all ages. They would be great for kid’s birthday party gift bags." — RobinShipping info:
Pumpkin pie sauce
Promising review:
"This was purchased as Christmas gift for my father-in-law. He is in love with DD pumpkin coffee, and I knew that soon DD wouldn't have that flavor anymore. So I gifted him this. He loves it!
He says its very similar to DD pumpkin coffee and helps him with his fix. lol And that is all that matters! I would definitely recommend this product to anyone who is familiar with DD. And the shipping was very quick too." — krisvanShipping info:
A pair of smiley face slippers
Promising review:
"I absolutely love the way these slippers fit. They cup my foot ever so slightly so they stay on my feet but are also easy to kick off due to the low ridge for heel. The interior is so soft and comfortable. I’m in love with them. Oh and although the sole is solid rubber they are quiet on my hardwood floors.
" — Amazon CustomerPromising review:
"Perfect for my daughter’s send off to college gift! She loves pink and the smiley face is so cute, trendy and style is super easy to slip on and stay on. She loves wearing them all around her hall and great for fire drills in the middle of the night — so durable for college with good quality.
" — nancy knightShipping info:
A vintage-y glass dish
Promising reviews:
"Do you need another tchotchke? Yes. So adorable on my bathroom counter for the daily jewelry." — Kayna L.Shipping info:
A set of jumbo fizzy aromatherapy bath bombs
They're each about the size of a tennis ball — and they won't stain your tub, so you won't have to scrub afterwards.Promising review:
"I have been using bath bombs for years. I've used cheap brands, drugstore brands, luxury brands (Lush, YL) and more. This box gives all bath bombs I've tried a run for the money!
The packaging was super cute and totally giftable. I was really impressed at the quality of the bath bomb itself too (I used Heal tonight) and I love that this uses natural essential oils. During this COVID-19 outbreak, I have had a lot of stress and anxiety and have enjoyed a bath nearly every night for the past week. This bomb gave me the most serene experience and they are HUGE!
At least double the size of ones I've used before. Comparable to the size of Lush bombs. I will definitely purchase this box again when I run out and honestly it's a great price at a little more than $2 a piece. You really can't beat it!" — Heather HShipping info:
Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, a speedy (and hilarious) card game
It's recommended for players 8 and older.
Here's how to play: Pass out all the cards to the players and keep all the stacks face down. Everyone takes a turn putting a card down in the middle, while saying "taco," "cat," "goat," "cheese," and "pizza," in that order. If the picture on your card matches the word that's said, everyone races against each other to slap their hand on the central pile of cards. Whoever is last must take the pile of cards and add them to their stack, and the person who runs out of cards first wins! Promising review:
"Best gift I've given in years! I bought a set to play with my niece and nephew on vacation. They are 6 and 8, and they loved it. So did grandma. Since then I have given two sets away to friends with kids, and they have loved it. It is fun, different from your average card game, and challenging in surprising ways." — Brian H.Shipping info:
The entire extended 4K “Lord of the Rings” film trilogy
Reviewers say this is the best 4K movie experience they've had.Promising review:
"If you're here you probably really want to know about the 4K experience. I did. Well don't worry. This is now the benchmark I'm comparing all other 4K movies to. The quality of these movies blows my mind.
We have about 10 4K movies and none look as good at this. Fellowship of the Ring was filmed 20 years ago, yet looks lightyears better in 4K than Wonder Woman does. I don't know how they pulled this off.
We have a Samsung QLED TV
with 7.1 surround. This has been THE best movie experience I've ever had with this setup. Truly stunning.
.You can get a glimpse of just how good this looks from my pic (taken with a cell phone of a tv). The level of detail is off the charts. If you're a LOTR fan and have a 4K TK GET THIS!" — Double DShipping info:
A weekender bag
Promising review
: "We have been traveling by car (two days) to Florida to see relatives multiple times a year, and this has been the best bag I've used in four trips. It is compact, easy to carry, takes up less room in the car, and I love the separation of the bottom for shoes (plus I easily packed clothing for 10 days).
I don't take many cosmetic items, so the small cosmetic bag is good for me, but not so great for someone with greater needs. Also packed some items like shampoo in the bottom compartment with my shoes. We did hit some rain but the bag only got a few drops on it and nothing penetrated the bag. So far good product for cost." — Mimi/MomShipping info:
And a TikTok-famous belt bag
Promising review:
'I have a couple of these myself and have gifted several to family and friends. These are a good size and fit all the essentials without looking bulky. Excellent for the gym, running around town, travel, or just day to day. The color options are nice so there is something for everyone." — Amazon CustomerPromising review:
"These belt bags are so cute and such a good price. One of my go to gift for friends and family and always keep extra on hand in case for an easy gift. They look just like the real belt bag that is so expensive but these are a perfect price.
They have many little pockets which I love. 10/10 recommend!" — Lexi HShipping info:
A set of mini Summer Fridays Lip Butter balms
I have a few of these butter balms, and they feel so luxurious, and have just the right amount of color and shine.Promising review:
"Bought this for myself, my mom, and sister. They love them and will be purchasing the regular size of their fave flavor. The balm is very buttery. And it lasts forever. I used to use Laneige lip glowy balm, but I like this way better! 10/10 recommend!" — Kandace BShipping info:
A set of internet-famous Mellanni sheets
Promising review:
"I can't say enough good things about these sheets. I was waking up at night HOT all the time and thinking it was a physical thing for me personally. I was reading online and stumbled on these and thought 'Hmmm...wonder if my uber-expensive sheets are actually making me hot at night??' I ordered these and I'm sleeping like a baby now. No more night sweats. Ordering some for my son as well. Game changer! High quality and exceptional price." — J. MarshallPromising review:
"I read from other reviews these sheets were soft so I wasn't too surprised when I received them and man are they soft and so comfortable. We have Egyptian cotton sheets that were expensive and I promise we have changed them back out for the comfort of these sheets.
The cotton sheets were cold and these were just right. The other thing is my husband has thin skin that any nick he will bleed. Well he has bled on these white sheets and when we washed them (in cold water as instructed) the blood always comes out and never stains. I can't say enough great things about them except to say all three of my adult kids are receiving a set as part of their Christmas!
" — Sheree ChrestmanShipping info:
A pair of unisex chic white Thousand Fell sneakers
You can never have too many pairs of plain white sneakers, especially ones that are stain-, water- and odor-resistant, breathable and comfortable for all-day wear. Coming in men's and women's sizes, Thousand Fell sneakers are made from recycled materials — the brand even uses rubber yoga mats to create their bouncy insoles. They have a mesh liner, so you can wear them with or without socks and boast short to no break-in time. The $145 purchase price includes a “recycling deposit” that will be credited toward the purchase of a new pair.
A vintage-looking dimmable candle warmer
The dimmable settings mean you can choose how quickly or slowly the candle melts, too.
Here's BuzzFeed Shopping editor Amanda Davis
on this beaut: "This lamp looks even better in person, it's warms all of my candles evenly
, and after moving it to my desk, I figured out it can be used as the cutest mug warmer, too!
It comes with two compatible 50-watt warming bulbs that melt candles from top to bottom. The dimming feature is also really convenient
for both the brightness of the light and for how fast or slow you want your candle to melt! This would definitely be a 12/10 gift." Shipping info:
A jar of Sichuan Chili Crisp
Here's what BuzzFeed Shopping writer Brittany Ross
has to say: "Ever since my sister introduced me to this heavenly condiment, I've slathered it on pretty much everything I could think of — from roasted vegetables and noodles to seafood and popcorn. It's got a kick, yes, and while I'm a big fan of spicy food, the thing I love most about this chili crisp is that it also has great flavor that doesn't get overpowered by the heat, which happens with so many other spicy condiments.
That deep savory flavor comes from ingredients like fermented black bean, shallots, mushroom powder, ginger, and seaweed, so it's no wonder it's become my go-to pantry staple when I want to zhuzh up my dinner. And for the holidays? This makes the BEST gift for the food lover in your life. PS: Some people even swear by it as an ice cream topping!
"
Fly By Jing is an Asian woman-owned small business making flavorful sauces and spice mixes you'll want to add to basically all of your recipes. The name is inspired by Chengdu's (the owner's hometown and the capital of the Sichuan province) "fly restaurants" — so called because they attract customers like flies. The chili crisp sauce is also made in Chengdu.Shipping info:
A desktop inflatable tube guy
It even comes with a 32-page booklet about the history of the tube man.Promising review:
"Bought this as an inside joke for my brother for Christmas. He could not stop laughing! This was awesome! Hands down the best gift I think I've ever gotten him." — Jenna FPromising review:
"This is the best gift I’ve given! It’s hilarious to see!" — KeriShipping info:
A "from the library of" page embosser or self-inking stamp
Promising review:
"I have purchased several custom stamps from this company, fast shipping and quality products make these the best gifts!" — SuzannePromising review:
"Got this for a friend who loves books and is always loaning them out to other friends. Great quality, and the design was exactly what I ordered and imagined.
Time between order and receiving it was a quick turnaround as well. Thinking of ordering more in the future for other friends. If you’re looking for a thoughtful gift, this is the option!
" — KatyShipping info:
A shrimp neck pillow
I've bought and gifted this pillow, and it is indeed great.Promising review:
"This pillow changed my life. Birthday for someone you're in love with? Wanna show your teacher you appreciate them? Does your hairdresser give you solid looks for solid prices and you need a Christmas gift for them? Does your neck need support late at night when you are playing scary video games in the dark at 2 a.m. when you should be studying for finals? This shrimp neck pillow was the answer to all those questions. It's so comfortable. It's so fashionable. It's so iconic. No one will ever disrespect you with this on your neck. If you have doubts, take my word for it. This pillow is where it's at." — McHootPromising review:
"So, I got the for my grandfather as a joke at Christmas. I lived with my grandparents in high school, and he would ask me on a daily basis if I liked shrimp. It's become this ongoing thing with us for the last decade. My grandmother and I talk on the phone everyday, and everyday I hear him telling her to 'ask Gabi if she likes shrimp,' So when I saw this, i thought it was perfect and had to buy it. I wasn't expecting him to actually use it. Well, apparently he wears it 24/7. He finds it's super comfortable and he uses it while watching TV, while driving, while sleeping, and he loves all the compliments he gets on it.Definitely the best gift I have ever given to anyone.
" — Gabrielle WhiteShipping info:
A Dyson Ball toy vacuum
I was this kid — as a little Virgo child, I begged my mom to let me Swiffer. And btw, there's a storage compartment you can remove that'll hold all the debris your kid picks up.Promising review:
"I bought one for 2-year-old child’s bday gift. Around this age loves pulling and pushing, this is perfectly developmentally appropriate material. Plus it does look like a real Dyson and sucks some real dust. It was absolutely the best gift from the party, the child dragged it all over the backyard. Once he put it down, he’s 2-year-old cousin played for next hour until he claimed it back.
His parents were very happy too that he learns how to help round at home." — KimPromising review:
"Our son is absolutely obsessed with our Dyson (the real one), which is why we purchased this toy Dyson vacuum for his birthday. He's 2 years old, and he is really enjoying having his on 'working' vacuum cleaner!!! He seriously plays with it for hours during the day.
Turning it on and off and pushing it through the house just like we use our real vacuum. I would buy this again! It was his favorite gift!" — Amazon Customer