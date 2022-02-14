Shots Fired At Democratic Mayoral Candidate In Louisville

A Louisville Metro Police cruiser sits outside the Second District station in Louisville, Kentucky, April 27, 2021. via Associated Press

Craig Greenberg, a Democratic mayoral candidate in Louisville, Kentucky, is uninjured after multiple shots were fired into his office Monday morning.

Greenberg’s office is in the fourth floor of Butchertown Market, a business and shopping center near downtown Louisville.

No one was injured in the shooting, according to Louisville Police Chief Erika Shields, who said Greenberg did have a round strike his clothing.

Shields declined to speculate about the shooter’s motive, but did note that Greenberg appeared to have been “targeted.” A suspect has been detained, who was believed to have been acting alone.

My team and I are fortunately all safe. We are all with LMPD now. I will provide an update as soon as possible. Thank you for the outpouring of support. — Craig Greenberg (@RunWithCraig) February 14, 2022

Metro Council President David James told WLKY that a person walked into the office and fired multiple shots at Greenberg just after 10 a.m., describing it as an assassination attempt.

“Craig Greenburg was shot at this morning in an attempted assassination,” James told WHAS politics reporter Rachel Droze.

