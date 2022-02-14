Shots Fired At Democratic Mayoral Candidate In Louisville

Craig Greenberg, a Democratic mayoral candidate in Louisville, Kentucky, is uninjured after multiple shots were fired into his office Monday morning.
Greenberg’s office is in the fourth floor of Butchertown Market, a business and shopping center near downtown Louisville.
No one was injured in the shooting, according to Louisville Police Chief Erika Shields, who said Greenberg did have a round strike his clothing.
Shields declined to speculate about the shooter’s motive, but did note that Greenberg appeared to have been “targeted.” A suspect has been detained, who was believed to have been acting alone.
Metro Council President David James told WLKY that a person walked into the office and fired multiple shots at Greenberg just after 10 a.m., describing it as an assassination attempt.
“Craig Greenburg was shot at this morning in an attempted assassination,” James told WHAS politics reporter Rachel Droze.
Greenberg is among the front-runners in the Democratic primary, which would make him an overwhelming favorite to be the next mayor should he win the nomination.