Should Carmy And Syd On ‘The Bear’ Hook Up? There’s A Good Argument Against It

Jeremy Allen White as Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (right) and Ayo Ebebiri as Sydney Adamu (left) in Season 2, Episode 2 of “The Bear.” Chuck Hodes / FX

Spoilers for “The Bear” Season 2 below that may leave you as torn up as The Beef’s renovation.

The argument as to whether two characters in “The Bear” should get together is getting grizzly online.

Ever since Season 2 of the popular FX series premiered on Hulu last week, fans have once again become vocal about their desire for the show’s two leads — the Michelin star-winning chef Carmen “Carmy” Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) and his former protégé and current business partner Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri) — to embark on a romantic relationship.

It’s understandable why so many people are shipping the pair that’s been bestowed the couple name “SydCarmy.” The two actors have oodles of chemistry that is so palpable that it makes Carmy’s dynamic with his romantic interest in Season 2, Claire (Molly Gordon), feel stale in comparison.

White and Edebiri in the Season 2 premiere episode titled “Beef.” Chuck Hodes / FX

Carmy and Syd also share some very intimate and emotionally mature moments throughout Season 2. In one episode, Carmy and Syd confess to one another while fixing a wobbly table 30 minutes before they open their new restaurant for a friends and family preview that they make the other one a “better” person. In another scene in Season 2, Carmy explains to Sydney that whenever two cooks in a prior kitchen he worked in would get into heated arguments, they’d use the ASL sign for “I’m sorry,” which includes rubbing one’s heart with their right fist, to signify the spat has gotten out of hand and that they respect one another enough to take a beat. In a later scenes, Carmy and Syd use the sign during intense moments and their shouting matches evolve into more empathetic conversations.

These scenes have emboldened SydCarmy shippers to loudly proclaim their need for Syd and Carmy to hook up already.

this ship is about to take over my entire life oh my #SYDCARMY pic.twitter.com/bfvevIFELT — Jianna ♡ (@CHENFORDSEN) June 27, 2023

the bear writers can’t seriously expect me to give up on sydcarmy after episode 9 like...i know a slow burn ship when i see it pic.twitter.com/G5fU220x6a — s. (@tedsbecca) June 23, 2023

anyways after finishing the bear s2 i can see why people ship carmy & sydney bc he likes her DOWNN pic.twitter.com/fdQbeLP5fr — ang (@MlLESKAMALA) June 25, 2023

how do people watch this and not ship one of the best slowburn ships we’ve seen in nearly a decade ? sydcarmy u will always be real to me! pic.twitter.com/pn9lkuNH2q — ☔️ (@unsexuaIIy) June 25, 2023

But there’s also an entirely different camp that wants the two to simply remain friends.

this is not that type of show take yo ass to netflix ‼️‼️‼️ https://t.co/GuTEFoBxv0 — clementine (@ilyclemmie) June 22, 2023

repeating "syd isn't in love with carmy, she's enamored with imagining what those accomplishments and unmitigated respect feel like" over and over until I collapse from dehydration and exhaustion — ✍🏼 roxana | ✊🏼 zivar | ⚒️ hadadi (@roxana_hadadi) June 26, 2023

I could write a 3000 word essay tonight about how this obsession with ships is emblematic of the chronic loneliness most young people feel in their lives. They have no communities and refuse to learn. Instead, they escape reality by creating delusions about fictional characters. https://t.co/oSC4GDkmvZ — Subrina, who always has an opinion (@crytinyte) June 23, 2023

i can never ship carmy and sydney because they are so platonic soulmates to me BUT MORE IMPORTANTLY BECAUSE I FIRMLY BELIEVE SYDNEY IS A LESBIAN thank you pic.twitter.com/NiV5FXdwEi — mya of siobhan (@oncmingstorm) June 23, 2023

Although the belief that Syd is a lesbian is purely speculative (the show has never directly indicated that she is queer), another big argument that exists between Team Romance and Team Platonic is that both sides have wildly different interpretations of a scene in Season 2, Episode 9 in which Carmy has a panic attack.

During the scene, Carmy is plagued with memories of trauma interlaced by images of his new girlfriend, Claire. Carmy’s onslaught of anxiety-inducing thoughts seems to dissipate once he thinks of Syd.

The Bear writers: Don’t ship it

Me: BUT—— pic.twitter.com/PzEq76xv75 — jen ✨ (@pestowitch) June 23, 2023

Team Romance seems to think this indicates that this is a sign that Syd and Carmy are meant to embrace Cupid’s arrow.

sorry but if they didn't want me to ship sydcarmy they shouldn't have made this scene, they need to be serious pic.twitter.com/uTt7xNPP5B — fab (@rizaghafas) June 24, 2023

While Team Platonic believes the thought of Syd reminds Carmy of his passion for cooking and his sense of purpose.

Look i hesitate to wade into ship wars ever but imo, Carmy and Syd are platonic partners. Very few people have ever believed in Carmy, Syd’s admiration for him keeps him focused (that’s why he gets out of a panic attack by remembering why she came to the restaurant to begin with) — Jessica Ellis (@baddestmamajama) June 27, 2023

It also appears that White and Edebiri — who portray Carmy and Syd — and the creators of “The Bear” aren’t interested in SydCarmy heading off into Janine and Gregory a la “Abbott Elementary” territory.

“I know there are people who are very invested in that, and I understand and I appreciate it, but it was not that for me,” Edebiri told Variety in January. “No! It was never discussed by anybody,” White concurred with his co-star.

Co-creator Chris Storer added to Variety that he never intended to make “The Bear” a traditional love story, saying he “wanted to make something that was about friendship and a partnership.”

Storer said, “From the beginning, it was like, we should just show people being really good at their jobs and pushing each other. Selfishly, I hadn’t seen a show without a romantic plot and was like, that could be kind of cool and interesting.”

Carmy and Syd collaborate on restaurant ideas in Season 2, Episode 2 titled “Pasta.” Chuck Hodes

Culture writers and TV critics have also given their takes on their will-they-won’t-they dynamic.

Vulture’s Roxana Hadadi offers a pretty strong argument for Team Platonic, comparing Carmy and Syd’s tumultuous-yet-satisfying dynamic to Don (Jon Hamm) and Peggy (Elisabeth Moss) in “Mad Men.” Hadadi argues that the friendship between Don and Peggy was much more fulfilling to watch unfold than any of their romantic entanglements.

“In ‘Mad Men,’ the relationship between Don and Peggy felt like the show’s most meaningful both because it rejected the fickleness of romance and because they pushed each other to extremes of good and bad in ways that had nothing to do with physical attraction,” Hadadi wrote. “There were no ulterior motives to their fights or agreements past the work, and each season incorporated a professional challenge for Don and Peggy to illustrate how they deeply understood, appreciated, and sometimes couldn’t stand each other.”

Slate’s Nadira Goffe agrees, writing in a piece published Wednesday that we don’t get to see incredibly intimate friendships between men and women on TV that often, and describes their soulmate-like dynamic as “cosmic platonic.”

“I do not think that I’ve seen a friendship between a heterosexual man and woman that is as solid and intimate as SydCarmy’s is depicted on television in quite some time,” Goffe wrote. “Their friendship is full of disappointment and love—yes, love—and it survives because they trusted each other before they even really knew each other. Imagine being in love with your best friend, but with zero romantic undertones. It feels like fate brought you together, and they help make your current reality worth living.”

Ultimately, keeping SydCarmy in the friendzone isn’t necessarily a bad thing, and shows audiences that life-changing relationships are not limited to sexual ones.