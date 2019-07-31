New Seasons Of Your Favorite Shows Will Hit Streaming Platforms In August

Peter Kramer/HBO "Succession"

You might have a hard time leaving the couch in August, as quite a few great shows are returning. I’m supposed to be training for a marathon, so finding adequate time for that might get tricky. If I can’t finish the race, I’ll make sure to blame Netflix.

Speaking of Netflix, that streaming platform has four shows that I’ll be watching, while two of my absolute favorites from 2018 are returning on different networks. Hopefully we all don’t completely stream away these remaining days of summer.

“Dear White People” ― Aug. 2

Season 3 on Netflix

Sum Up: The second season ended on a cliffhanger involving a secret society and a potential conspiracy. This season has a reboot of sorts, with the college-student characters maturing and the story focusing on issues that transcend the campus. Also, the trailer includes a parody of “Queer Eye” that calls out the show’s hypocrisy, which I can get behind.

“Derry Girls” ― Aug. 2

Season 2 on Netflix

Sum Up: The Irish student protagonists continue to grow up against the backdrop of the conflict in Northern Ireland in the 1990s. This season already aired in the United Kingdom, but Netflix acquired the United States distribution rights.

“GLOW”― Aug. 9

Season 3 on Netflix

Sum Up: Last year, New York Magazine reported that Netflix almost cancelled “GLOW” when staffers had an internal fight over whether it mattered more that the show had low viewership or that it earned critical acclaim. So feel fortunate you get another season of this.

“Succession” ― Aug. 11

Season 2 on HBO

Sum Up: The first season concluded with a dire situation reminiscent of the real-life Chappaquiddick incident involving Senator Ted Kennedy. The characters will have to reckon with skeletons in their closets, while also inevitably creating more in their individual pursuits of power. I ranked this as the second-best show of 2018 (behind “Atlanta”).

“Lodge 49” ― Aug. 12

Season 2 on AMC

Sum Up: I missed this show when it originally aired, but binged “Lodge 49” when the episodes joined Hulu. I highly recommend you do the same. The story focuses on characters in debt and the hijinks they go through to escape that contemporary bondage. It has some of the most surprising and magical writing I’ve seen on any show over the last few years.

“The Terror: Infamy” ― Aug. 12

Season 2 on AMC

Sum Up: In this season of the anthology series, the story focuses on the Japanese internment camps in the United States during World War II. This second season appears to be leaning more into the supernatural than its predecessor, which told the story of explorers trying to find the Northwest Passage.

“Mindhunter”― Aug. 16

Season 2 on Netflix

Sum Up: After a multi-year hiatus, “Mindhunter” returns with plots that will focus on Charles Manson and the Son of Sam. David Fincher executive produces and occasionally directs the series.

“Downton Abbey Live!” ― Aug. 18

Special on PBS

Sum Up: This isn’t quite a return of the show, but PBS will run a special to promote the upcoming “Downton Abbey” movie. Deborah Roberts will interview cast members and executive producers on their experience making the show. The actual movie debuts Sept. 20.

“The Affair” ― Aug. 25

Season 5 on Showtime

Sum Up: The show wraps up with this fifth season. I don’t want to get into spoilers, but at least two prominent characters will not be returning, as the actors quit for vague reasons. So this season should be a weird one.

“Ballers” ― Aug. 25

Season 5 on HBO

Sum Up: This show just keeps rollin’ along, with the ballers continuously finding new and bigger balls to play with. The Rock has the premiere of his action blockbuster “Hobbes & Shaw” this month too, making his cultural dominance apparent again.