President Donald Trump backed down from his demand that Congress give him $5.7 billion for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border late Friday.
In doing so, he agreed to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history ― which immediately sent ripples around the media, celebrity and political worlds.
Trump claimed his backtrack was “in no way a concession.”
Trump tweeted he was simply “taking care” of the millions of people affected by the shutdown, which he instigated in late December. If no further deal on funding for his wall is done within 21 days, he added, then “it’s off to the races!”
However, most people online described it as a “cave” by the commander in chief. Trump’s hometown newspaper, The New York Daily News, called him a “cave man” on its Saturday cover:
The news didn’t break in time for more late-night comedians to include it on their Friday broadcasts. However, Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” crew did manage to shoehorn in this cold open:
Others referenced the development on Twitter:
“CNN Tonight” host Don Lemon asked if Trump had ever experienced a worse day:
Fellow CNN anchor Anderson Cooper explained how Trump was trying to redefine his defeat as a victory:
The network’s Jim Acosta, meanwhile, called it the biggest tactical defeat of Trump’s life:
Others ― including lawmakers, celebrities and TV personalities ― also chimed in:
Conservative commentators, however, had a different take: