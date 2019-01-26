President Donald Trump backed down from his demand that Congress give him $5.7 billion for a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border late Friday.

In doing so, he agreed to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history ― which immediately sent ripples around the media, celebrity and political worlds.

I wish people would read or listen to my words on the Border Wall. This was in no way a concession. It was taking care of millions of people who were getting badly hurt by the Shutdown with the understanding that in 21 days, if no deal is done, it’s off to the races! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 26, 2019

Trump claimed his backtrack was “in no way a concession.”

Trump tweeted he was simply “taking care” of the millions of people affected by the shutdown, which he instigated in late December. If no further deal on funding for his wall is done within 21 days, he added, then “it’s off to the races!”

However, most people online described it as a “cave” by the commander in chief. Trump’s hometown newspaper, The New York Daily News, called him a “cave man” on its Saturday cover:

Trump caved.



He announced he’s going to sign a wall-free temporary spending package to reopen the government.https://t.co/LN49mtlC6n



An early look at Saturday's front page... pic.twitter.com/UNHHPazZlp — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) January 25, 2019

The news didn’t break in time for more late-night comedians to include it on their Friday broadcasts. However, Stephen Colbert’s “Late Show” crew did manage to shoehorn in this cold open:

On #LSSC tonight: President Trump has joined the great @BenFolds in a very exclusive club. pic.twitter.com/vUFukaVXm0 — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) January 26, 2019

Others referenced the development on Twitter:

The next shutdown could potentially start on Feb. 14 which means this Valentine's Day, Trump is going to screw every American all at once! 💕 — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) January 25, 2019

HOW DID WE MISS THIS pic.twitter.com/901JJ3Ahlp — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) January 25, 2019

The #GovernmentShutdown is over! Thanks to all of our furloughed federal employees for joining us the last few weeks. We’ll miss you but we’re happy you can get back to your real jobs now! pic.twitter.com/6xXjAdZWW6 — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) January 25, 2019

“CNN Tonight” host Don Lemon asked if Trump had ever experienced a worse day:

Fellow CNN anchor Anderson Cooper explained how Trump was trying to redefine his defeat as a victory:

The network’s Jim Acosta, meanwhile, called it the biggest tactical defeat of Trump’s life:

Others ― including lawmakers, celebrities and TV personalities ― also chimed in:

This is a cave, not a wall. https://t.co/omeyvT693V — Working Families Party (@WorkingFamilies) January 25, 2019

📈We're seeing a 1500% spike on 'cave' this evening.https://t.co/JViVy90Lmy — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) January 25, 2019

😂😂😂🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️why not ...I get straight to the point .Government shutdown over 🎉🎉🎉🎉 https://t.co/HwcNU5LEqy — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 25, 2019

Trump Airlines: Failed

Trump Casinos: Failed

Trump Vodka: Failed

Trump Steaks: Failed

Trump Magazine: Failed

Trump Ice: Failed

Trump University: Failed

Trump The Game: Failed

Trump Mortgage: Failed

Trump Shutdown: Failed #TrumpCaved — Michael Skolnik (@MichaelSkolnik) January 26, 2019

Humpty Dumpty



Humpy Trumpy peddled a wall

Humpy Trumpy's shutdown did fall

All Coulter voices & all MAGAmen

Could not put

Humpy Trumpy together again#TrumpCaved #TrumpAddress #RoseGarden #CaveMan #MAGA #GOP #POTUS — Tomi Ahonen (@tomiahonen) January 25, 2019

The president may be a stupid bigot, but he also sucks at negotiating. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) January 25, 2019

Between now and 2/15, Congress should pass a law that puts an end to the power of any branch to shut down the government. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 25, 2019

Let's not forget this. Untold numbers of people will never recover 4 weeks of lost pay. https://t.co/QJ6xhmqyMe — Abby D. Phillip (@abbydphillip) January 25, 2019

SHUTDOWN STATUS



Trump 🤷‍♂️

Pelosi 😎

McCarthy 🤐

McConnell 😒

Schumer 😄

Appropriators 🤑

Freedom Caucus 😞

Federal workers 😌

Ann Coulter 😡

Liberal activists 😂 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) January 25, 2019

Did he end the shutdown for the State of the Union or the Super Bowl? — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) January 25, 2019

This has never been about keeping the American people safe with a wall. It is about the President pushing his own self-interest no matter who’s hurt in the process. This shutdown should’ve never happened. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 25, 2019

Trump just issued another shutdown threat. So the next one will belong to him again. — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) January 25, 2019

I’m sorry but there’s no way Trump didn’t smoke a fat blunt before giving this speech — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) January 25, 2019

Maybe this is part of an insanity defense for the Russia probe — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) January 25, 2019

Shutdown has been going on for 35 days, this proposal for a 3 week ext has been talked about for a long time. Why now? Hmmm....what happened 7 hours ago? Trying to change the subject, yet the only card he has to play is the most minimal thing any President could do--open the govt — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) January 25, 2019

Not only did Trump alienate moderates with a shutdown, he upset his core 35 percent by caving - and, most significantly for 2020, did it all as Democrats held together on a major issue fight. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 25, 2019

Conservative commentators, however, had a different take:

Good news for George Herbert Walker Bush: As of today, he is no longer the biggest wimp ever to serve as President of the United States. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) January 25, 2019

I’m happy federal workers will be paid but @realDonaldTrump just allowed Nancy to walk all over him. It’s President Trump, not President Pelosi. Act like it. #BuildThatWall — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 25, 2019