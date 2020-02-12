Here Are Pics Of Siba, The Supremely Extra Winner Of The Westminster Dog Show

Siba, a standard poodle, has been crowned Best in Show at the 2020 Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.

The prim pooch was selected from seven finalists Tuesday in New York’s Madison Square Garden, having beat out more than 3,000 other dogs entered in the competition from around the world.

Siba claimed her throne by posing regally among her trophies and ribbons.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Siba, the standard poodle, wins Best in Show in the 144th Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday.

ASSOCIATED PRESS Siba struts ahead of the Best in Show competition.

After winning the non-sporting group Monday, the chic poodle celebrated with a grilled chicken treat from McDonald’s, according to her handler Chrystal Murray-Clas.

Apparently, the young lady is a very particular eater and dines exclusively on chicken. She won’t accept any other meat, vegetables or even turkey, Murray-Clas told NBC Philadelphia. After her big win Tuesday, Murray-Clas said her reward would be simple: more chicken.

“We think she’s beautiful and has that special something,” she told reporters. “I can’t see any drawbacks of this breed. They’re just wonderful.”

Siba is the 12th dog from the non-sporting group to win Best in Show, and she’s the fifth overall win for the standard poodle breed in the competition, which is in its 144th year.

Bourbon the whippet finished second. Siba’s five other worthy opponents were Bono the Havanese, Wilma the boxer, Conrad the Shetland sheepdog, Vinny the wire fox terrier and crowd favorite Daniel the golden retriever.

Here are the 7 finalists!



Who would you name Best in Show? 🥇 #WKCDogShow pic.twitter.com/T6KaLrpVd4 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) February 12, 2020

While the crowd rooted for Daniel, social media users were quick to hail their new queen.

Siba the poodle won Westminster Dog Show and immediately lay in front of her trophies like the queen she is pic.twitter.com/yQaLssZzim — Amber Jamieson (@ambiej) February 12, 2020

She was on point! Congratulations Siba! Queen! 👑 https://t.co/VGUACOq4Ak — LaWanda (@lawanda50) February 12, 2020

Now THIS is an IDGAF pose. Siba sees your weak #Daniel tweets and wants ALLLLLL THE SMOKE..... pic.twitter.com/1eRHFryc7K — Jude Kilgour (@judekilgour) February 12, 2020