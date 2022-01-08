Heartfelt Tributes Pour In For 'Iconic Trailblazer' Sidney Poitier

Sidney Poitier was hailed as an “iconic trailblazer” as prominent figures on Friday remembered the groundbreaking actor, who has died aged 94.
Denzel Washington, Whoopi Goldberg, Ava DuVernay, Viola Davis and former President Barack Obama led tributes to the first Black man to win an Oscar, with Halle Berry praising him for “paving the way for Black people to be seen and heard in the fullness of who we are.”
“It was a privilege to call Sidney Poitier my friend,” Denzel Washington told The Daily Beast. “He was a gentle man and opened doors for all of us that had been closed for years. God bless him and his family.”
Other celebrities remembered Poitier’s dignity, grace and strength.