Sidney Powell Says 'No Reasonable Person' Would Believe Her Election Fraud Lies

Former President Donald Trump’s former campaign lawyer Sidney Powell is apparently backtracking on her claims that voting machines were rigged in favor of now-President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.
After Trump’s loss, Powell repeatedly argued that Dominion Voting Systems machines were manipulated to weigh votes for Biden more heavily than those for Trump, but she never provided any evidence to support the dubious accusation.
Now that Dominion has filed a massive defamation lawsuit against her, Powell is claiming that “no reasonable person” should have taken her prior claims seriously.
Powell moved to dismiss the lawsuit on Monday, arguing that “no reasonable person would conclude” that her accusations of Dominion being part of an election-rigging scheme with ties to Venezuela “were truly statements of fact.”
Considering that Powell’s previous assertions of election fraud helped inspire the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, many Twitter users elected to condemn her actions.
One person couldn’t help but imagine how this would play in court.