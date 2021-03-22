Sidney Powell Says 'No Reasonable Person' Would Believe Her Election Fraud Lies

Former President Donald Trump’s former campaign lawyer Sidney Powell is apparently backtracking on her claims that voting machines were rigged in favor of now-President Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

After Trump’s loss, Powell repeatedly argued that Dominion Voting Systems machines were manipulated to weigh votes for Biden more heavily than those for Trump, but she never provided any evidence to support the dubious accusation.

Now that Dominion has filed a massive defamation lawsuit against her, Powell is claiming that “no reasonable person” should have taken her prior claims seriously.

Powell moved to dismiss the lawsuit on Monday, arguing that “no reasonable person would conclude” that her accusations of Dominion being part of an election-rigging scheme with ties to Venezuela “were truly statements of fact.”

Sidney Powell has moved to dismiss Dominion's defamation lawsuit. She argues that when she accused Dominion of being part of an election-rigging scheme with ties to Venezuela, "no reasonable person would conclude" those "were truly statements of fact" https://t.co/RDPD1eGvY3 pic.twitter.com/p5zssgV5JJ — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) March 22, 2021

Considering that Powell’s previous assertions of election fraud helped inspire the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, many Twitter users elected to condemn her actions.

The kraken is backtrackin https://t.co/woaRpBsEYu — Andrew Egger (@EggerDC) March 22, 2021

What a defense. Essentially, 'nobody in their right mind would take my words seriously.' https://t.co/mKggRQzEyZ — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) March 22, 2021

Shorter Sidney Powell: You can’t be sued for defamation when everyone knows you’re a liar. https://t.co/YMDx7qVOQW — John Aravosis 🇺🇸🇬🇷🏳️‍🌈 (@aravosis) March 22, 2021

No "reasonable" person DID take Sidney "the Kraken" Powell's batshit conspiracy spiel seriously. She wasn't pitching it to a reasonable audience, however, but to the MAGAnon crowd. Some of whom went on to attack the Capitol, and many of whom STILL don't accept the election. https://t.co/VrsOnYTXX9 — Michael Marshall Smith (@ememess) March 22, 2021

"Only ignoramuses would believe a word of my bullshit!" is quite a defense for a woman who tried to overturn a national election. https://t.co/2LZK2zqidz — Steve Silberman (@stevesilberman) March 22, 2021

Incredibly telling that whenever Republicans are forced in court to tell the truth under oath about voter fraud or supposed election-rigging against them, they inevitably can't produce the evidence and/or concede that they were lying.



This happens over & over again https://t.co/fRLleP269O — Stephen Wolf (@PoliticsWolf) March 22, 2021

I'd like Sidney Powell to tell this to every single one of the insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol on January 6th with intent to hang the Vice President and murder the Speaker of the House.



I'd like her to tell this to the families of the murdered Capitol Police officers. https://t.co/8AIOUvKh42 — Kurt Bardella (@kurtbardella) March 22, 2021

One person couldn’t help but imagine how this would play in court.

"Your honor, I would like to introduce as exhibit A, the emails and Facebook posts of literally everyone's relatives." https://t.co/uzZzk2m9yr — Wes Burdine (@MnNiceFC) March 22, 2021