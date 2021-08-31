Sidney Powell Gets Grilled About Her ‘Ridiculous’ Election Lies

Sometimes, the simplest questions are the hardest to answer, a fact Sidney Powell probably knows all too well.

Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer has been spouting unproven election fraud claims for the past eight months, and has all sorts of easy ― and false ― answers when asked for things like evidence, facts and actual proof.

However, she seemed stumped by the point-blank question asked by journalist Sarah Fergusen for a new Australian Broadcasting Company documentary, “Fox and The Big Lie.”

Powell has long claimed without evidence that Dominion Voting Systems machines were manipulated to weigh votes for Joe Biden more heavily than those for Trump.

In the program, Fergusen summarizes Powell’s very dubious assertion as “a massive, countrywide fraud involving the FBI, the DOJ, the Department of Homeland Security, the organizations who certify elections, and on and on, all the way up to the attorney general. And thousand of local elections officials.”

Fergusen then asks Powell, “Are you saying that thousands of Americans participated in a fraud?”

“I’m saying that thousands of Americans had some role in it, knowingly or unknowingly,” Powell says. “It was essentially a bloodless coup where they took over the presidency of the United States without a single shot being fired.”

That’s when Fergusen bluntly asks: “Do you ever hear yourself and think it sounds ridiculous?”

Powell seems shocked to receive a pretty basic question, but she insists she didn’t think her fact-free allegations that Dominion Voting Systems manipulated its machines to favor Biden were as absurd as most people think they are.

“No, I know myself very well, I’ve been in me a long time. I know my reputation, I know my level of integrity,” Powell says.

But Powell did show she does have a problem when being challenged with facts.

At one point during the interview, Powell threatens to stop it after Fergusen asked how the lawyer could justify “basic factual errors” such as falsely claiming that Smartmatic ― another company that makes voting machines ― owns Dominion Voting Systems.

“I’m going to stop this interview,” Powell says before getting up and almost leaving.

You can see Powell’s segment below, and you can access both the full documentary here and here.