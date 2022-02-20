'Kraken' Lawyer Sydney Powell Says Cops Fired Tear Gas To Force Jan. 6 Rioters Into Capitol

Notorious “Kraken” attorney and a key spreader of lies about the 2020 presidential election Sidney Powell claimed in a fundraising video this week that police fired tear gas toward rioters on Jan. 6, 2021 to drive them into the Capitol.
That’s what she has “heard,” anyway, said Donald Trump’s former campaign attorney, and she’s looking for a handout to further investigate the reports on behalf of the Jan. 6 defendants. (Powell later removed the video from the website of her non-profit organization Defending the Republic.)
Powell could also use those extra funds for her own mounting legal battles.
Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion defamation suit against her over her “wild accusations” that the company rigged the presidential election against Trump. The company has since accused Powell of raiding funds from Defending the Republic to pay her own legal fees.
In addition, Powell is a target of the House committee investigating the insurrection. Earlier this week, her attorney Bob Holmes sued to block Verizon from complying with the committee’s subpoena demanding Powell’s phone records.
She’s also battling professional sanctions in the wake of her falsehoods about the election.
Powell is noted for one of the wildest presentations of Trump’s rigged election claims. She and Trump’s former attorney Rudy Giuliani claimed at a press conference after the election that Venezuela, Cuba, Antifa, philanthropist George Soros, the Clinton Foundation and the deceased Hugo Chávez, among others, were responsible for rigging the election. “President Trump won by a landslide,” Powell flatly declared in the face of all evidence to the contrary.
Powell also vowed after the election to “release the Kraken” (the monster in the catchphrase from the film “Clash of the Titans”) via legal action to toss out Joe Biden’s legitimate victory.
Soon after Powell was sidelined in the election fight by Trump and his circle.
But the following month Trump seriously considered naming Powell a special counsel to investigate the election. The move was successfully opposed by others in the White House.
As for her latest wild theory about Jan. 6, Twitter critics were agog.