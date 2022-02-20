'Kraken' Lawyer Sydney Powell Says Cops Fired Tear Gas To Force Jan. 6 Rioters Into Capitol

Notorious “Kraken” attorney and a key spreader of lies about the 2020 presidential election Sidney Powell claimed in a fundraising video this week that police fired tear gas toward rioters on Jan. 6, 2021 to drive them into the Capitol.

That’s what she has “heard,” anyway, said Donald Trump’s former campaign attorney, and she’s looking for a handout to further investigate the reports on behalf of the Jan. 6 defendants. (Powell later removed the video from the website of her non-profit organization Defending the Republic.)

Sydney Powell send out a new plea for cash this morning, saying she has “heard stories” that Capitol Police opened the doors to the building then fired tear gas behind people to “force them into the Capitol,” and needs funds to further investigate. pic.twitter.com/GL0HR6ryRd — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) February 19, 2022

Powell could also use those extra funds for her own mounting legal battles.

Dominion Voting Systems filed a $1.3 billion defamation suit against her over her “wild accusations” that the company rigged the presidential election against Trump. The company has since accused Powell of raiding funds from Defending the Republic to pay her own legal fees.

In addition, Powell is a target of the House committee investigating the insurrection. Earlier this week, her attorney Bob Holmes sued to block Verizon from complying with the committee’s subpoena demanding Powell’s phone records.

She’s also battling professional sanctions in the wake of her falsehoods about the election.

Powell also vowed after the election to “release the Kraken” (the monster in the catchphrase from the film “Clash of the Titans”) via legal action to toss out Joe Biden’s legitimate victory.

Soon after Powell was sidelined in the election fight by Trump and his circle.

But the following month Trump seriously considered naming Powell a special counsel to investigate the election. The move was successfully opposed by others in the White House.

As for her latest wild theory about Jan. 6, Twitter critics were agog.

Ive got to start one of those money raising bullshit streams..

"Members of congress were about to hold secrecy meetings regarding aliens but first they tried the martian mind rays on the crowd causing them to flock to the chamber." I need cash to figure it out — Victor 'Derek Fn Stevens' Lazlow (@VictorLazlow1) February 19, 2022