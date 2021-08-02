Dutch distance star Sifan Hassan tripped over another runner in a 1,500-meter heat at the Tokyo Olympics on Monday ― and it looked bad for her. With less than 400 meters to go, she was sprawled on the track and trailed the pack by a considerable distance.
But she got up ― and then some. Hassan turned on her burners to win the heat. She covered the ground from tumble to finish line in about 62 seconds, the announcer estimated.
Hassan later blew away concerns that expending all that energy would deplete her for the 5,000-meter final later in the day. In the end, she won and remains on track in her attempt to win gold in the 1,500, 5,000 and 10,000.
