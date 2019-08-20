Sign Language Interpreter Goes Word-For-Word With Twista, Steals The Show

Video footage of a sign language interpreter keeping up word for word with Twista, one of the world’s fastest rappers, is spreading as quickly as her signing skills.

A clip of Amber Galloway Gallego interpreting for Twista at a recent concert has racked up more than 1.3 million views. “She’s the real MVP for keeping up wit me,” Twista captioned the video, which he shared online Saturday:

She’s the real MVP for keeping up wit me #summer96 #signlanguagequeen pic.twitter.com/gEpALcb53n — Twista Summer 96 mixtape Out Now (@TWISTAgmg) August 17, 2019

One person suggested on Twitter that Galloway Gallego “needs a Guinness World Record.”

The post caught the attention of the record-giving body:

Wow, Amber Galloway Gallego is one speedy signer!

We do have a category for the fastest time to spell the American sign language alphabet - and we'd certainly welcome an application🙌⚡

cc: @TWISTAgmg, @fakeshoredrive https://t.co/nBqy4p9mZ2 — GuinnessWorldRecords (@GWR) August 20, 2019

Houston-based Galloway Gallego, who’s been a certified American Sign Language interpreter for nearly 20 years, previously went viral signing for Kendrick Lamar at Lollapalooza in 2013 (NSFW words and all).

She has also signed onstage with Eminem and Snoop Dogg, and she shares videos of her interpretations on YouTube, such as this rendition of “This Is Me” from “The Greatest Showman.”