HuffPost The newest "The Drop" collection was just released.

From the blazer-and-biker short look to papaya-printed rompers, there are a lot of us dressing up despite quarantine.

If you’re keeping up with current trends, you might want to know about this news from Amazon: The newest “The Drop” collection has officially arrived.

In an Instagram post, the influencer said she designed around her favorite item in the collection: emerald green ankle-tie pants.

“The Drop” includes limited-edition collections, meaning pieces are only available for 30 hours — or less, if they sell out fast. The clothes are all designed by influencers from across the globe and are made to order.

In addition to these time-limited drops, there’s are also Staples by “The Drop,” a line of basics that are almost always available at Amazon.

Signed, Blake’s collection includes seven new pieces that are all under $70.

There’s everything from paperbag pants for $60 to on-trend shoulder pad tops (one is long-sleeved and the other is cap-sleeved), which are a part of the ’80s revival trend we’ve been seeing this year. All these looks will stand out on a video call.

Like past collections from influencers Kathleen Barnes and Caralyn Mirand, the latest line from “The Drop” is size-inclusive, available in sizes XXS to 3X.

Below, check out everything in the collection from Signed, Blake. If you see something you have to have, act quickly: You have a little more than a day until this line stops being available.