From the blazer-and-biker short look to papaya-printed rompers, there are a lot of us dressing up despite quarantine.
If you’re keeping up with current trends, you might want to know about this news from Amazon: The newest “The Drop” collection has officially arrived.
The seven-item collection was designed by influencer Blake Gifford, the Chicago-based attorney behind Signed, Blake. In the past, Gifford has partnered with brands like Armani Beauty and Nike. Her glamorous apartment was featured in Apartment Therapy, too.
In an Instagram post, the influencer said she designed around her favorite item in the collection: emerald green ankle-tie pants.
“The Drop” includes limited-edition collections, meaning pieces are only available for 30 hours — or less, if they sell out fast. The clothes are all designed by influencers from across the globe and are made to order.
In addition to these time-limited drops, there’s are also Staples by “The Drop,” a line of basics that are almost always available at Amazon.
Signed, Blake’s collection includes seven new pieces that are all under $70.
There’s everything from paperbag pants for $60 to on-trend shoulder pad tops (one is long-sleeved and the other is cap-sleeved), which are a part of the ’80s revival trend we’ve been seeing this year. All these looks will stand out on a video call.
Like past collections from influencers Kathleen Barnes and Caralyn Mirand, the latest line from “The Drop” is size-inclusive, available in sizes XXS to 3X.
Below, check out everything in the collection from Signed, Blake. If you see something you have to have, act quickly: You have a little more than a day until this line stops being available.
Check out the seven new pieces in this latest “Drop” collection: