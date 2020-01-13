Style & Beauty

Signet Rings Are Everywhere. Here's Where To Get One At Any Budget.

From dainty to statement-making and everything in between.

If Instagram has ever targeted you with a jewelry ad, you may have developed a renewed appreciation for the signet ring, a piece originally used as a form of identification and authentication.

“Early examples featured stones carved with a design unique to the owner,” said jewelry historian Elizabeth Doyle, who co-owns antique jewelry boutique Doyle and Doyle in New York City. “When pressed into clay or wax, this would be used in place of a signature on important contracts or documents. They were also used as a way to seal containers to ensure the contents were not tampered with.”

Today, signet rings are more about fashion than function. They’re still engraved, sometimes with initials, sometimes with stones and designs. Doyle calls them “one of the most enduring styles of jewelry,” noting they date back to ancient Egyptian times. Plus, they just look plain cool.

In that vein, a signet ring is a solid investment ― and there are plenty of pricey options out there. But for those not looking to find a family heirloom, there are also many budget-friendlier finds.

Below, 11 gorgeous signet rings of all shapes, sizes and price points.

Poirier 14-Karat Gold-Plated Sterling Silver Starburst Signet, $64
Poirier
Get the Poirier starbust signet for $64.
Mejuri Honey Mini 18-Karat Gold-Plated Sterling Silver Signet, $50
Mejuri
Get the Mejuri honey mini signet for $50.
J.Crew 14-Karat Gold-Plated Signet, $79.50
J. Crew
Get the J.Crew 14-karat gold-plated signet ring for $79.50.
Doyle and Doyle 14-Karat Gold and Black Enamel Shield Center Small Signet Ring, $475
Doyle & Doyle
Get the shield center small signet ring from Doyle & Doyle for $475.
Catbird Brass Zodiac Ring, $124
Catbird
Get the Catbird zodiac ring for $124.
Baublebar Oval 22-Karat Plated Sterling Silver Ring, $54
Baublebar
Get the Baublebar oval signet ring for $54.
Claus Jewelry Brass Wildflower Signet Ring, $135
Etsy
Get the Claus Jewelry wildflower signet ring from Etsy for $135.
Gold Personalized Sterling Silver Signet Ring, $25.50
Etsy
Get the Gold Personalized signet ring from Etsy for $25.50.
Aurate 14-Karat Gold Signet Ring, $220
Aurate
Get the Aurate signet ring for $220.
Cali Tiger 18-Karat Gold-Plated Anji Ring, $39
Cali Tiger
Get the Cali Tiger Anji ring for $39.
David Yurman Pinky Ring, $350
David Yurman
Get the David Yurman pinky ring for $350.
