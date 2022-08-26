Wellness

The Signs Of Hearing Loss You Shouldn't Ignore

Experts share some signs that you may be experiencing hearing loss, and what to do about it.

Wellness Reporter, HuffPost

Not being able to hear clearly is what's commonly associated with hearing loss, but there are less obvious signs that you should get your hearing checked, too.
Photographer, Basak Gurbuz Derman via Getty Images
Not being able to hear clearly is what's commonly associated with hearing loss, but there are less obvious signs that you should get your hearing checked, too.

You may think that having hearing loss would be obvious — not being able to hear the TV or the sound of a neighbor knocking on your door seems like something you’d notice right away.

But hearing loss is not always so easily perceived. It can present itself in unexpected ways (and you may even overcompensate in other ways to decrease the effects). According to Dr. Gavriel Kohlberg, an assistant professor of otolaryngology at the University of Washington School of Medicine, hearing loss is really undiagnosed throughout the country, making it under-treated, too.

Some of those “regular” annoyances that you deal with day to day may actually be signs that you’re losing your hearing. Here, experts share signs that you may be experiencing hearing loss.

Having to ask people to repeat themselves.

According to Dr. Kareem Tawfik, an assistant professor of otolaryngology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, one of the most common signs of hearing loss is consistently having to ask loved ones to repeat themselves during normal conversation.

Pay attention if you suspect that you’re asking loved ones to recite what they just said more often than usual. You can even ask your friends and family for their opinion if you think you may be consistently asking them to repeat what they just said.

You can’t hear background noises.

Kohlberg noted that if you’re having trouble hearing environmental noises, you’ll likely want to get your hearing checked.

Environmental noises can include things like birds chirping, leaves rustling and the beep from kitchen appliances, he said.

Take notice if you struggle to hear some expected background noises on your next walk through nature or the next time you’re doing things around the house.

You experience a ringing in your ears.

“A lot of people with hearing loss also have a condition called tinnitus,” Tawfik said.

Tinnitus is commonly associated with ringing in the ears, but it can also be a buzzing in the ears or “any number of different sounds that are not actually present in the environment but occur as the brain’s response to a deprivation of sound from the ears.”

Hearing loss is the most common reason people have tinnitus, and tinnitus is a prevalent condition — more than 50 million people in the U.S. have it, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

You find yourself relying on lip-reading.

Whether they know it or not, many people who have hearing loss rely on lip-reading to understand what those around them are saying.

If you seem to have trouble understanding someone when they aren’t facing you (and you can’t see their lips) or when they’re wearing a mask, you may want to go get a hearing test.

Tawfik noted that many of his patients only noticed their hearing loss because of mask-wearing during the height of the pandemic.

If you suspect you have hearing loss, you should make an appointment with an audiologist.
Vladimir Vladimirov via Getty Images
If you suspect you have hearing loss, you should make an appointment with an audiologist.

You struggle to hear in noisy environments.

“The first environment people notice hearing difficulty is in noisy environments,” Tawfik said. Think crowded restaurants, bars or cocktail parties.

He noted that unlike in a quiet space when you’re listening to someone one on one, these busy places are considered complex listening environments. They’ll immediately put a spotlight on any difficulty someone is having with their hearing.

In these places, it’s also harder to rely on lip-reading, which, as mentioned above, is something many people with hearing loss rely on.

Take particular note if your hearing loss is worse in one ear.

According to Tawfik, if your hearing loss is worse in one ear, it may be a sign of a different problem. “Typically, with age-related hearing loss and noise-induced hearing loss, we expect to see hearing loss that’s affecting both ears symmetrically,” he said. “So when it doesn’t fit that pattern we start to wonder if there’s something else going on.”

He noted that hearing loss in one ear could be a sign of a benign tumor. Additionally, any fluctuating hearing loss (hearing that goes in and out) or hearing loss that is associated with dizziness could be a sign of a chronic condition of the inner ear, he added.

In these cases, you’ll want to contact a doctor as soon as possible so they can start treatment.

Is your hearing loss sudden?

“Rarely [do] people have a sudden loss of hearing in one or both ears,” Kohlberg said. Generally, hearing loss is gradual.

When hearing loss is sudden, you should have your hearing checked within two weeks, he noted. Sudden hearing loss can be treated, but only when caught early.

Take precautions to protect your ears.

“The most common reason to have hearing loss is because of age-related hearing loss,” Tawfik said. But there are also genetic and environmental factors that can contribute to the development of the condition.

People who have certain genetic markers and who have a history of exposure to loud noise (like musicians or some kinds of construction workers) are at an increased risk of hearing loss over time, which makes it crucial for those people (and all of us, actually) to “limit the duration of exposure to loud noise,” he said.

It’s important that people prevent hearing loss by using noise protection when they know they are going to be in loud environments, Tawfik added.

This can mean investing in earplugs, getting over-the-ear muffs, or, if you’re someone who is exposed to loud noises often, you “can also consider getting custom ear molds which probably do the best job of blocking out sound,” Tawfik said. As with any condition, it’s easier to prevent than treat.

Lastly, don’t discount your symptoms.

Kohlberg said that roughly 30 million people throughout the country have some kind of hearing loss — and it largely affects older people.

Both he and Tawfik stressed that if you think you’re losing your hearing, it’s important to go to an audiologist for a hearing test. They can determine a plan specifically for you, whether that means getting hearing aids, cochlear implants or something else.

Go To Homepage

Before You Go

disabilityhearing losstinnitus

MORE IN LIFE

Money

What If You Just Paid Off (Or Paid Down) Your Federal Student Loans?

Relationships

Does Your Partner Snore? Try These 9 Tips To Get Some Sleep

Food & Drink

How Safe Is It To Eat Runny Egg Yolks? And Should Kids Avoid Them?

Parenting

The Name Of This Dating App Is The Fastest-Rising Baby Name For Girls

Travel

12 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting In Philadelphia

Home & Living

13 Amazing Home Hacks From TikTok That Will Make Your Life A Little Bit Easier

Shopping

Don't Be Intimidated By Buying A Generator. You May Find Yourself Really Needing One.

Shopping

Reviewers Say This Kitchen Investment Will Really Pay Off

Shopping

The Hair-Minimizing Cream That Helped Me Go Longer Between Shaves

Shopping

Stick Foundations For A Low-Maintenance Face

Shopping

Make College Life Easier With These 36 TikTok-Approved Products

Shopping

Run, Don’t Walk: The Peloton Bike Is Now Available On Amazon

Food & Drink

TV Chef Mario Batali Settles 2 Lawsuits Alleging Sexual Assault

Shopping

Don't Wait, The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Brush Is Only $26 On Amazon Right Now

Relationships

How To Know If You're The Toxic One In A Relationship

Shopping

48 Items That Are Under $25 And Worth Every Penny

Shopping

I Went On A Two-Week Road Trip And Here’s What I Used Every Day

Shopping

Transitional Dresses To Help You Ease Into Fall In Style

Shopping

The Best Chili Crisps, According To Spice Enthusiasts

Parenting

Signs Your Mom Friend Is Toxic, And What To Do About It

Travel

How To Take A Delicious And Relaxing Vacation In New Orleans

Shopping

Get A Head Start On Savings With These Early Labor Day Sales

Shopping

The Most Comfortable Bras At Target, According To Reviews

Food & Drink

Can Drinking French Press Coffee Actually Raise Your Cholesterol?

Shopping

Work Bags That'll Fit Your Laptop And Still Look Chic

Style & Beauty

It's 2010 Again, And Chunky Statement Necklaces Are Back

Shopping

Highly Rated Ladder Bookshelves That People Love To Have In Their Homes

Shopping

I Put This Foldable Desk Together In 5 Minutes, And It's Perfect For Small Spaces

Wellness

Can Antidepressants Really Cause A Heat Stroke In The Summer?

Relationships

Jennette McCurdy Is 'Glad Her Mom Died.' It's Not Uncommon To Feel That Way.

Parenting

New, Faster Prenatal Test Could Save IVF Patients Thousands Of Dollars

Home & Living

This Mystery Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Work/Life

11 Of The Wildest, Most Ridiculous Requests Assistants Have Gotten From Their Bosses

Wellness

Should We All Be Squatting More?

Home & Living

This New Rom-Com Is The Top Movie On Netflix Right Now

Parenting

22 Funny Tweets About The Songs Parents Make Up

Wellness

10 Heart Health 'Rules' You Should Actually Ignore

Shopping

Everything You Need To Get TikTok’s Sexy Siren Eye

Food & Drink

The Only Instructions You'll Ever Need To Grill The Perfect Burger

Home & Living

5 Ways To End Spam Texts Once And For All