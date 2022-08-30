3 Signs Of Heart Problems In Kids Every Parent Should Know About

Spotting cardiovascular issues can be tricky with children. Experts explain what to look for and ways to protect their heart health long-term.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Heart issues in kids can be more subtle and present differently than adults.
ljubaphoto via Getty Images
Heart issues in kids can be more subtle and present differently than adults.

When it comes to raising kids, there’s a lot to keep track of: dentist appointments, recitals, wellness visits, soccer practice ― the list goes on and is never organized in your brain of what’s most important first.

And then there are the things that are on the list whether you’re aware of them or not ― like your child’s heart health. You know that you want, and maybe even assume, that your child’s heart is tiptop shape, but how do you know if it’s not?

Thankfully, you don’t have to do this alone, explained Dr. Sharon E. O’Brien, director of pediatric cardiology at Boston University School of Medicine. “One of the reasons pregnant women have a fetal screen ultrasound is to detect congenital heart disease,” she said. Depending on the type of ultrasound and sensitivity of the test, these screenings can detect anywhere from 65% to 95% of congenital heart disease.

But not all heart disease starts in utero. O’Brien said these are known as acquired heart issues, and don’t develop until early childhood or beyond. Here are some of the red flags that your child may be dealing with heart issues. Plus, some advice on what you can do to help keep your kid’s heart healthy, so they don’t have a problem down the road during adulthood.

Excessive sweating and poor weight gain

If you find your child sweating profusely regardless of the weather, that could be a warning sign for a heart issue. It’s especially important to pay attention to newborns doing this, said Dr. Achiau Ludormirsky, a pediatric cardiologist at Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital at NYU Langone.

“If there is excessive sweating, where you have to change their clothes every two to three hours, that’s something to be concerned about,” he said.

Ludormirsky added that slow weight gain because of poor feeding may also signal a problem, particularly if they fall asleep on the breast or bottle shortly after they start eating, preventing them from getting the calories they need.

“You may also notice the baby huffing and puffing for a long time after eating, which is clinically referred to as tachypnea ― a high respiratory rate,” he said.

All these symptoms, along with a rapid heart rate (known as tachycardia) may mean your child has intracardiac shunting ― abnormal pathways for blood flow that put the heart in volume and pressure overload.

“While your newborn will be monitored after birth, if you get home and notice they have blue lips or extremities, this can be cyanotic heart disease which results in low blood oxygen level and should be mentioned to a pediatrician,” Ludormirsky added.

Chest pain (and other funny feelings)

The same complaint that fires off warning bells for adults when it comes to their heart can also be worrisome when children start to complain about it, too. Just keep in mind, however, that kids may express this pain differently than adults.

“For younger kids, it can be hard to distinguish what’s going on,” O’Brien said. “It’s normal for heart rates to change based on what we’re doing, such as sleeping versus running, but sometimes heartbeats can be abnormally fast when they don’t need to be.”

Be mindful of chest “pain” that could be actual pain or palpitations, along with other symptoms like exercise intolerance, not being able to keep up with their friends, and being tired all the time (i.e., a child that always must be carried through the grocery store when peers their age walk without difficulty).

“If your child has experienced fainting, that’s a big red flag that needs immediate evaluation,” O’Brien said.

In addition to chest pain, notice if any corresponding symptoms come up in young kids, such as fever or rash. “This could be Kawasaki disease, which can cause inflammation in the coronary arteries and requires treatment,” O’Brien said.

Family history

Sometimes the sign that heart issues may be a problem for your child can be found on paper through their family history.

“In some cases, there is a family gene of hypercholesterolemia,” Ludormirsky said. “This is high cholesterol of 600 or more. In these cases, it’s always best to get the child set up with a cardiologist to help prevent early coronary heart disease.”

If you’ve had a family member have a heart attack at an early age, require a pacemaker, or any other cardiac issues, O’Brien said it’s best to mention that to your pediatrician so they are aware and can assess accordingly.

Keeping kids active is one way to promote a healthy heart.
Biz Jones via Getty Images
Keeping kids active is one way to promote a healthy heart.

How to prevent heart disease in kids

When specialists discuss and evaluate heart disease in kids, there are two main buckets: congenital issues and acquired. But there is a third group ― preventative, said Dr. Carissa Baker-Smith, director of the pediatric preventive cardiology program at Nemours Children’s Health in Wilmington, Delaware, and an American Heart Association volunteer expert.

“When we talk about heart disease and adulthood ― things like high blood pressure, heart attack and stroke ― we often assume they only happen as adults. Yet these conditions can begin in early childhood if we’re not taking the proper preventative measures,” she said.

Here are a few ways Baker-Smith said you can protect your child’s heart health and spot warning signs early on:

  • Recognize when a child’s weight for their height is not normal. Stay on top of your child’s wellness visits, as your pediatrician will log their growth chart. A body mass index greater than 85% is considered overweight and 95% is clinically classified as obesity.
  • Joyful movement is important. Even when the weather gods are against you ― get your kids moving around the house. Anything goes ― a game of Twister, helping you clean, making silly TikTok videos, whatever has them off the couch and moving.
  • Meal balance is key. Try to get as many fruits and vegetables into their diet as possible. When fresh isn’t an option, frozen is a healthy substitute. (Skip canned fruits and veggies though, as they contain a lot of salt and sugar.)
  • Practice portion control. An easy way to do this is to serve kids meals on a salad plate. They don’t need to be (and shouldn’t be) eating the same amount of food adults are yet.
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

ParentsKidsheart health

MORE IN LIFE

Style & Beauty

Do You Really Have To Cut Out Dairy If You Want Clear Skin? Here’s What Experts Say.

Home & Living

This New Buddy Comedy Is The Top Movie On Netflix

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Work/Life

Research Shows Not Wanting To Hire Virgos Is A Thing That Actually Happens

Parenting

Thinking Of Looking Up Your Kid’s Teacher’s Instagram Profile? Read This First.

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This New Legal Drama Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Parenting

Black, Hispanic And Asian Babies Born Very Early Are Less Likely To Receive Lifesaving Measures

Shopping

33 Things For Anyone Who Lives In An Old House

Shopping

Increase Your Domestic Bliss With These Labor Day Home Sales

Travel

The Rudest Things You Can Do On A Group Trips

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You These Labor Day Sale Splurges Are Worth Every Penny

Shopping

35 Ridiculously Effective Kitchen Products Under $25

Shopping

5 TikTok Products That You'll Feel Like A Genius For Owning

Shopping

46 Effective TikTok Products That Are Just Plain Responsible To Buy

Shopping

Naomi Osaka’s Skincare Brand Is At Walmart, And It's Highly Rated

Shopping

Labor Day Is (Almost) Here And We Rounded Up All The Best Deals

Shopping

14 Durable Lunch Boxes That'll Last More Than One Year

Shopping

23 Smart Ways To Organize Things If You're Starting To Feel Bombarded By Clutter

Shopping

These Desk Treadmills Can Actually Make You Healthier While You Work

Shopping

Yes, We’re Shopping For Wedding-Guest Dresses At Walmart

Shopping

The Luxurious Sleeping Mat That Changed How I Feel About Camping Is On Sale

Shopping

38 Things To Make Your Home Look Straight Out Of A Magazine

Wellness

6 Signs Of Heart Problems That Have Nothing To Do With Chest Pain

Shopping

Don't Be Intimidated By Buying A Generator. You May Find Yourself Really Needing One.

Travel

12 Mistakes Tourists Make While Visiting In Philadelphia

Parenting

The Name Of This Dating App Is The Fastest-Rising Baby Name For Girls

Shopping

The Hair-Minimizing Cream That Helped Me Go Longer Between Shaves

Shopping

Stick Foundations For A Low-Maintenance Face

Home & Living

13 Amazing Home Hacks From TikTok That Will Make Your Life A Little Bit Easier

Shopping

Don't Wait, The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Brush Is Only $26 On Amazon Right Now

Relationships

How To Know If You're The Toxic One In A Relationship

Wellness

How To Tell If Your Heart Rate Is Healthy During A Workout

Shopping

48 Items That Are Under $25 And Worth Every Penny

Food & Drink

The Best And Worst Foods For Your Heart, According To Doctors

Parenting

7 Red Flags To Watch Out For When Hiring A Babysitter

Shopping

Work Bags That'll Fit Your Laptop And Still Look Chic

Shopping

Highly Rated Ladder Bookshelves That People Love To Have In Their Homes

Relationships

Jennette McCurdy Is 'Glad Her Mom Died.' It's Not Uncommon To Feel That Way.

Home & Living

This Mystery Thriller Is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now