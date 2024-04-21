17 People Shared Nonobvious Signs That Someone Is Super Rich, And Yup, I Can Definitely See This

Recently, Reddit user u/ues1bredev posed the question, “What’s a nonobvious sign someone is rich?”

AzmanJaka via Getty Images

And there were so many fascinating responses! Here are some of the top-voted answers:

We also included responses from other Reddit threads here and here.

1. “They wear very nice clothing without any brand identification.”

“Exactly. Gucci and Prada and all that is for absolute SUCKERS. I have a friend who’s a trust fund baby in the nine-figure range – zero logos anywhere.”

“I used to do remodeling/carpentry in a very wealthy town here in New Jersey. I never caught any of these people wearing clothes covered in LV logos or Gucci signs. If they weren’t dressed in a suit for work, they wore solid-colored T-shirts with khakis or jeans and running shoes.”

Advertisement

pixdeluxe via Getty Images

2. “They are quiet when the discussion is about cost of living pressures, and will deflect the questions from themselves and/or nudge the conversation into a different direction.”

Advertisement

“Most of the time, they will stay quiet about money, but never balk when presented with a bill.”

3. “Casually having expensive hobbies. Stuff like sailing, skiing, and golfing. Especially in areas where those activities aren’t as accessible, and if they’ve been doing it for a long time. You live in the Midwest, but you’ve been surfing since you were 10? Probably rich.”

Daniel Balakov via Getty Images

Advertisement

4. “They have a certain ease with which they move about the world that you have to see to understand.”

5. “Minimalist homes. I don’t know why, but many rich people like the simple aesthetic, which honestly doesn’t feel homey. They’d rather live with very few things.”

“Once you know you have money to replace things, it’s much easier to let go of them. Minimalist decor aesthetics are very rooted in this idea.”

“Minimalism is for people who didn’t grow up saving all the plastic food tubs to use as Tupperware.”

asbe via Getty Images

6. “They will be very selective in those they choose to be friends with, for various legal reasons.”

“I went to high school with the offspring of millionaires and billionaires, and something that I always noticed was how close sibling groups are. It’s because they exist in the same space in life, they understand what that means, and they don’t have to worry about each other’s intentions. But then, if you manage to become friends with someone, then you kind of get absorbed by the whole sibling group. They’re all kinda like, ‘Well okay, clearly he’s okay.’”

Advertisement

7. “Teeth are a subtle sign. You can tell when someone’s gone to the dentist multiple times a year their entire lives, and that’s an expensive habit. Their parents had the money to establish that routine when they were young, they had the money to keep it up, and they’re not too busy or poor to sacrifice something so cosmetic as the pearliness of their whites.”

PonyWang via Getty Images

8. “The value of their time. Simple fixes one could do on their own are paid for, and someone else will do them.”

9. “Quality of the food they eat.”

“They go out of their way to eat meals with fresh vegetables. And not just corn or tomatoes either. It’s an odd one, but I have noticed the wealthier friends I have eat differently than the middle class friends I have.”

ozgurcankaya via Getty Images

Advertisement

10. “Their couches don’t touch the wall.”

11. “Alterations. Their clothes fit perfectly because they don’t expect things off the rack to fit perfectly, so they have someone alter them to fit.”

VioletaStoimenova via Getty Images

12. “Real generational wealth keeps an extremely low profile. They have no digital footprint. They actually pay people to keep information about them off the internet and out of any publications.”

13. ”‘I summer in...’”

Anastasiia Shavshyna via Getty Images

14. “Went to a good university but isn’t the smartest.”

“I went to private prep schools all my life. First hand, this is so unbelievably accurate I can’t even tell you. I did a paper for my economics class in college about how wealth plays into elite university admissions. I’ve seen many friends go Ivy who wouldn’t even get into state schools based on test scores.”

Advertisement

15. “They don’t have luggage when taking a flight. So many wealthy people have multiple homes with separate wardrobes at each. To just jump on a plane with no carry on bags must be a dream.”

Drazen_ via Getty Images

16. ”‘We’re comfortable.’”

17. And finally, “They will keep a low profile, driving cars that blend in. Nice, reliable vehicles, but nothing too flashy.”

“A few people I know who are extremely wealthy live this way. Aside from a nice home, they drive average vehicles. When I moved to town, this woman was the one who advised me on a car. Suggestions were a Toyota RAV4 or a Honda CRV like hers. There was more to the conversation, but I knew they just sold one of their businesses for $100 million. They started with $100 bucks together and never stopped being smart and frugal. She advised me that blending in is your best bet as people get weird when they know you have money.”

“This. I work for the ultra-wealthy. It’s the ALMOST wealthy who flaunt everything and have attitude.”

Advertisement

Rockaa via Getty Images