Shopping

The Best Brushes To Clean Your Face, According To Dermatologists

Here's what experts really think about introducing silicone face brushes and internet-famous skin scrubbers into your skin care routine.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Deeply clean your skin, remove blackheads and exfoliate with this handy <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Skin-Scrubber-Blackhead-Comedones-Extractor/dp/B07TY46K8Q?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6205964ce4b0323024684ca1,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="vibrational spatula tool" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6205964ce4b0323024684ca1" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Skin-Scrubber-Blackhead-Comedones-Extractor/dp/B07TY46K8Q?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6205964ce4b0323024684ca1,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">vibrational spatula tool</a>.
Amazon
Deeply clean your skin, remove blackheads and exfoliate with this handy vibrational spatula tool.

You may have seen those oddly satisfying videos of a blade-like tool being scraped across someone’s nose or forehead, forcing an oily substance onto the blade. The videos and product descriptions suggest that this sonic “skin spatula” could be the next best thing in eliminating clogged pores.

We asked experts in skin if this is really the tool we should be using to fight pesky congestion on our faces.

Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, a celebrity dermatologist with La Jolla Laser Derm, said that we should really be focusing our attention on exfoliation when it comes to reducing buildup in pores and preventing acne from forming ― and scraping is actually a form of exfoliation. But there’s a right and wrong way to exfoliate.

“Old skin cells pile up and excess oil blocks our pores, leaving skin looking dull,” Shirazi said. “Exfoliation becomes important as it removes this build-up, allowing for fresh new healthy skin cells to surface.”

She added that when we exfoliate regularly, we may expect to see a minimized appearance in pores, brighter complexions and improved effectiveness of our skin care products, since exfoliation allows them to penetrate deeper.

There are two main ways to exfoliate: physically and chemically, said board certified dermatologist Dr. Brendan Camp of New York-based MDCS Dermatology.

“Chemical exfoliation employs the action of acids on the skin that disrupt bonds between dead skin cells, which allow them to be removed more easily,” Camp said. Common chemical exfoliants include salicylic and glycolic acids.

The skin spatula tools and other skin scrubbers, which fall under the physical exfoliation category, can be convenient and effective options, especially if you wear makeup. You simply use them with your cleanser while you’re washing your face.

However, you can also overdo it.

“When misused, they can cause micro-abrasions, a disrupted skin barrier and, in rosacea-prone skin, they can cause broken capillaries,” Shirazi said.

Both Camp and Shirazi agreed that when it comes to finding the right physical facial scrubber, silicone bristled options are most likely the safest.

“Silicone bristles are non-porous and thus resistant to bacterial build-up. They are up to 35% more hygienic than nylon bristles and sonic (vibrational) technologies in many of these brushes make them more gentle than using a loofah or harsh scrub,” Shirazi said.

So about this skin spatula: The included silicone covers plus the sonic feature can make this a suitable and safe approach to clogged pores; however, the jury is still out when it comes to using the metal “blade” alone. If you want to be on the safe side when it comes to skin scrubbers, keep reading to see some of the ones our dermatologists recommended, plus the proper way to use the spatula, if you choose that option.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

An internet-famous “skin spatula” for clogged pores
Amazon
This multifunctional skin tool works by using sonic technology to lift dirt and debris when the tool is gently passed along the surface of the skin. It's important, however, that your skin is wet during use, as water droplets formed on the surface of the skin by the vibration help to eliminate buildup in the pores and prevent damage. The four different settings include a positive ion mode intended for deep pore cleaning, a negative ion mode meant to optimize the performance of skin care products, a lifting setting for facial massage and a cleaning setting, which should be used with the two accompanying silicone covers.

Shirazi said that tools like this may be helpful for extraction of closed comedones (clogged pores), particularly on the lip border where you may not want to use chemical exfoliants.
Get it from Amazon for $22.99.
A smart sonic facial brush and massager
Amazon
"This cleansing brush is hypoallergenic, waterproof and offers different cleansing modes to clean and tone the skin," Camp said of the battery-powered PMD clean sonic facial brush. The sonic technology with this particular brush offers up to 7,000 vibrations per minute to more effectively lift away buildup in pores. The opposite side of the head features a ribbed surface meant to massage the skin and enhance the penetration of products.

Shirazi added that while there is flimsy evidence to support whether or not vibrations help in reducing fine lines or promoting collagen production, they can aid in improving circulation and lymphatic drainage of the face.
Get it from $99.
A compact silicone facial brush that vibrates
Amazon
This compact electric skin scrubber can be a great portable option; the ergonomic design makes it easy to hold in the palm of your hand. Camp added that a benefit to this type of brush is that it can be stored in the shower, plus it's a more economical option that the silicone cleansing brush above. This also offers five adjustable vibration intensities and uses a wireless induction port to charge.
Get it from Amazon for $24.99.
A five-pack of highly rated manual silicone brushes for sensitive skin
Amazon
For a more delicate approach to silicone scrubbers, this ultra soft and flexible manual scrubber can be a good option, especially for more sensitive skin types. It's made from high quality food-grade silicone, and the dense alternating silicone nubs can be effective in lifting away dead skin and debris. One user on Amazon said, "My acne is already calming down and I've only had this thing for a few days. As a person who is on medication that causes horrible breakouts, I can tell you that this little product is a lifesaver when paired with a good facial scrub and moisturizer."
Get it from Amazon for $5.58.
TOPICAL: Bliss Bright Idea Vitamin C and Tri-Peptide Collagen Serum

Collagen Supplements And Beauty Products

shoppingskin care acneface washingfacial brushes

MORE IN LIFE

Work/Life

5 Things COVID Experts Need To See Before They’ll Go Maskless At The Office

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Parenting

What Students Lose When Teachers ‘Don’t Say Gay’

Wellness

How Much Does One-Way Masking Protect You From COVID?

Wellness

10 Ways To Care For Your Mental Health After A Miscarriage

Style & Beauty

Should You Shave Your Head? Here’s Everything You’ll Ever Need To Know.

Travel

Experts Predict The Most Popular Travel Destinations Of 2022

Shopping

20 Parenting Products So Effective Reviewers Called Them A 'Miracle'

Shopping

26 Small Valentine's Day Gift For Kids You Still Have Time To Get

Shopping

11 Of The Most Highly Rated Coffee Makers That People Love

Food & Drink

These Are The Most Searched Super Bowl Dips In Every State

Shopping

12 Last-Minute Valentine's Day Gifts You Can Get Literally Right Now

Shopping

5 Easy-To-Use Indoor Smart Gardens Perfect For Small Spaces

Shopping

6 Beautiful Black-Owned Makeup Brands That You Need To Know About

Relationships

7 Phrases Emotionally Abusive Partners Use To Control You

Wellness

Why Do Some People Get COVID But Others In The House Don't?

Wellness

What You Need To Know About Accidental Head Injury

Shopping

'Real Housewives' Star Porsha Williams Reveals Her Must-Haves From Black-Owned Brands

Food & Drink

The 10 Most Popular Beers People Drink During The Super Bowl

Shopping

29 Winter Style Essentials For Anyone Whose Favorite Color Is Black

Food & Drink

What Pro Athletes Eat For Breakfast vs. What YOU Should Eat

Relationships

What It Could Mean If You're Letting Friendships Slip Away During COVID

Parenting

How To Teach Kids To Cope With Losing

Parenting

35 Tweets Only Sports Parents Will Understand

Work/Life

5 Of Esther Perel's Best Tips For Dealing With Toxic Work Relationships

Wellness

4 Common Behaviors That Secretly Make You Feel Bad About Yourself

Food & Drink

Don’t Got Moxie? Maine’s Beloved Soda Is In Short Supply

Shopping

People Are Obsessed With This Highly Rated Pet Brush That's On Sale Now

Parenting

What People Get Wrong About The 'Golden Hour' After Birth

Wellness

16 Tiny Indulgences That Don't Cost Much But Feel Luxurious

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Travel

7 Mistakes People Make When Booking Travel Through Third-Party Sites

Work/Life

6 Signs Of A Toxic Job You Can Spot During Your Interview

Relationships

This Is One Of The Most Damaging Phrases In A Friendship

Shopping

12 Pet-Friendly House Plants That Are Safe For Cats And Dogs

Shopping

Everything You Need To Wax At Home Like A Pro

Shopping

16 Items That’ll Help Warm Up A Drafty House

Food & Drink

Judge Pokes Holes In Swiss Cheesemakers’ Legal Arguments

Shopping

All The 'This Is Us' Merch You Need To Celebrate The Final Season

Food & Drink

5 ‘Green’ Cooking Habits That Are Easy To Adopt In Your Kitchen Right Now