The $11 Meal-Prep Essential That Our Food Editor Swears By

“I live alone and was finding myself wasting food - opening jars of pasta sauce and not finishing them, throwing away chili and soup because who wants to eat chili and soup every night for a week!? Anyway, I freeze food in these and pop them into ziploc bags. My freezer is now full of perfectly portioned soups, pasta sauces, marinades, and more.



I was worried about buying off-brand from Souper Cubes but have found the quality to be excellent.” — Lauren Frager

“These molds are fantastic! I love to make large batches of soup and sauces. Finding a good freezing solution has been difficult until now. Containers have cracked, bags have ripped, and traditional cube trays are too small. These molds not only make easy to store frozen cubes, the fact that they’re pre-measured to a cup is a huge bonus! The frame on top of the mold make them easy to fill and move to the freezer and cleaning is super easy by turning the molds inside out. That’s also the easy way to get the cubes out. I’ve made marinara sauce, Italian Wedding soup, chicken noodle, and even chili ( that one doesn’t photograph as well as the others if you know what I mean). Highly recommend these!” — Lizzie B.

“I like that I can freeze individual servings of homemade soup since I’m the only one eating it. I also freeze leftover broth. It’s easy to pop food out when frozen and store in baggies. It’s a good quality product and I think it will serve me well for awhile.” — MEC

“These are the perfect portion size for my (bottomless pit) toddler. Eight frozen cubes fit snugly in a gallon size ziplock bag as pictured but you can store these in your freezer filled. They can be stored nested to save space. You do not need to defrost these to get the cubes out which is a great time saver. Just push from the bottom with both thumbs and the pockets flip completely inside out. I mostly use them to freeze meals for my toddler like pasta or quinoa dishes, for this they are perfect. I will reccomend these to my friends with kids.” — Jennifer C.

“I was pleasantly surprised at the quality of these molds! The rim and cover are very solid and the silicone is thick enough that they are easy to handle, stack and hold their shape well. I’m freezing blocks of homemade soup and then chamber sealing them into air tight portions for easy storage. Great tools to have! Highly recommended!” — Wishfuldreamz