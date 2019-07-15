Amazon This six-count of silicone food storage bags is on sale for Prime Day for 30% off, for just $21.

If you’re trying to be more sustainable, swapping out your plastic Ziploc bags for reusable ones is an easy way to be less wasteful. Reusable silicone food storage bags are one of our favorite alternatives to plastic bags since they’re freezer-safe, microwave-safe, boiling water-safe and dishwasher-friendly — and now you can get them on sale for Prime Day, too.

Right now, you can get this six-pack of two large and four small sized silicone food bags for just $21, on sale from its full price of $32. They can be used to cut your meal prep time in the kitchen. Pop a bag of pre-chopped veggies into the microwave or pop the bag into a pop of boiling water for an easy meal without much thought. The bags are also ideal for storing leftover bulk meals like stews and soups in the freezer.

Amazon This six-count of silicone food storage bags is on sale for Prime Day for 30% off, for just $21.