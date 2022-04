Food52 Five Two silicone oven mitts and pot holders

Pick up these beauties individually or as part of a set to brighten up your kitchen and keep your paws safe from burns. They're available in five different hues, so you can pick the one that best fits the style and vibe of your kitchen."High quality, great looking tooThese were recommended by a friend, and I really couldn’t be happier. These oven mitts are much nicer, better looking, and more heat tolerant than the padded KitchenAid mitts they replaced. Highly recommended!" — brymstarr "I love these mitts! Not only are they long enough to protect my arms but they're heavy enough to do the job right. Also, the silicone will help to keep them relatively clean. Just wipe them off. But the best part is the magnets! I can just sort of aim toward my range hood and they stick! I really hate searching around and reaching around for my mitts!" — Kathleen "They mitt/pot holders work great for many purposes. They are small enough to store easily and I love that they have small magnets in side to help keep them together. The color is also really nice and modern - exactly like they look in the picture." — Monisha S.