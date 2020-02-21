Simone Biles Teases A Move No Female Gymnast Has Ever Pulled Off In Competition

Simone Biles, already the most decorated gymnast in the history of the sport, looks like she’s about to add to both her legacy and her growing medals collection.

On Thursday, Biles shared a video on Twitter that featured a vault move no female gymnast has ever pulled off in competition:

just droppin this here real quick :-) pic.twitter.com/sIx0M112qJ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 21, 2020

As fans on reddit noted, it was the Yurchenko double pike.

Earlier this month, Biles posted another clip of her working on the move and landing in a foam pit, which caused fans to wonder if she was really going to try it. Now, she’s landing on a mat over the pit, showing she’s not only closer to perfecting it, but also hinting that she may be prepping it for the Tokyo Games.

In response to the earlier clip, The Washington Post reported that the move might be too risky for the Olympics given that it can lead to a head or neck injury without the right height and technique. A few male gymnasts have performed the move, but no woman has done so in competition.

Yet.

Fans are ready:

Everyone needs to understand how lucky we are to be alive in the time that @Simone_Biles is doing gymnastics.



LOOK.



AT.



THIS.



A Yurchenko double pike onto a soft mat and it looks PHENOMENAL. https://t.co/MuSeNNv7uD — Jennifer Iacopelli (@jennifercarolyn) February 21, 2020

imagine being so powerful you can over rotate a YURCHENKO DOUBLE PIKE... amazing, show stopping, brilliant https://t.co/073wQSp10M — gymnast relate (@gymnastrelate) February 21, 2020

Simone Biles is making gymnastics look easy again 😉 I’ve got another vault to try: Yurchenko double back in an open tucked position with a half twist after the first flip!!! If anyone can do it, @Simone_Biles can! @CLcecile #supersimone https://t.co/BY0a26krkw — Kyle Shewfelt (@kyleshew) February 21, 2020

Any other gymnast ever: If I attempt a yurchenko double pike will I land on my neck and die instantly?@Simone_Biles: If I attempt a yurchenko double pike, will I have *too much power* for a clean landing?



😱😱😱



So glad I’m alive in her time ❤️👏🏼 https://t.co/bvvEc6eEzL — Megan Jo (@MeganJo54759281) February 21, 2020

She might as well lay this out while she’s at it. There will never be another like Simone Biles. pic.twitter.com/181sLGcR6Y — Meg McDonald (@Meg__McDonald) February 21, 2020

@Simone_Biles will be the first woman to land a yurchenko double pike on vault. #speakingintoexistence https://t.co/IoehorQnIW — Pamela Correa (@___pamcake___) February 21, 2020

We are not worthy @Simone_Biles 🐐👑🥇😍🔥What a time to be alive! https://t.co/LAj7a2bZ41 — It's Me! It's Me! (@cpnqn) February 21, 2020

Should we change our name to NYC Simone Biles Stans ? https://t.co/lqpJZ6o6HP — NYC Gymnastics Fans (@NYCGymFans) February 21, 2020