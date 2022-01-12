Simon Cowell And Lauren Silverman Get Engaged

Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman are engaged, CNN and other outlets reported Wednesday.

The “America’s Got Talent” judge and Silverman met in 2004 and have a 7-year-old son, Eric.

Advertisement

Simon Cowell met Lauren Silverman in 2004. Jeff Spicer via Getty Images

Cowell, also known for launching “American Idol,” reportedly put on a bit of a performance for the engagement.

A source told Page Six that Cowell took a knee to pop the question to Silverman on a recent family stay in Barbados while Eric and Silverman’s son from a previous marriage, Adam, 16, watched. The beach proposal went down on Christmas Eve, E! reported.

Silverman, 44, and Cowell. 62, began their relationship while Silverman was still married to Andrew Silverman, a close friend of Cowell’s. They went public with their romance in 2013.

“It is not something I am proud of or wanted to happen in terms of hurting anyone,” Cowell said of their affair. “It just happened.”

Advertisement

Living together during the pandemic moved Cowell closer to a commitment.

“COVID-19 was the real test,” he said last year, per HuffPost UK. “Like everyone, we were in lockdown for a long time and that’s when you realize whether or not you actually enjoy each other’s company or not,” he told OK! magazine.