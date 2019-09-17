Simon Cowell’s got talent ― for being embarrassed by a lie detector.

The host didn’t waste any time in cutting to matters of interest.

“Do you think looks are more important than personality?” she asked.

Cowell ― who noted earlier that he had “road-tested” the voice-analysis game with his son, Eric, and that it really works ― sought clarification. “In work or personal life?”

“Just a question,” DeGeneres replied.

Finally, Cowell said “no,” eliciting a buzzer and a red light to indicate that he was apparently lying.

