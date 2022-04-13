Simon Cowell Admits He Went Overboard With Fillers And 'Didn't Recognize' Himself

Simon Cowell is saying no to dermal fillers from now on.

The “American Idol” and “X Factor” judge is judging his own looks, and said he at one point looked “like something out of a horror film.”

“There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far,” Cowell confessed in a candid interview with The Sun. “I saw a picture of me from ‘before’ the other day, and didn’t recognize it as me first of all.” His 8-year-old son Eric, he added, “was in hysterics” seeing the photo.

“There was a phase where everyone was having their faces pumped full of this and the other,” Cowell, 62, continued.

But now, “enough was enough,” he said. “There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero.”

Dermal fillers are Food and Drug Administration-approved medical products injected into the face to add volume where it’s been lost to age or where it never existed. They can plump lips, heighten cheeks, smooth smile lines and build jaw lines, for example. But they can migrate to unexpected parts of the face and stay in the body for years.

Instead of using fillers, Cowell said he’s moved on to healthy eating and drinking lots of water.

Cowell attends "America's Got Talent" Season 14 live show on Sept. 17, 2019, in Hollywood, California. Frazer Harrison via Getty Images

Amy Schumer made the same choice, telling her social media followers in December that she “tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full,” so she had them dissolved.

Cowell and Schumer are among a growing number of celebrities speaking openly about cosmetic procedures, showing that prominent entertainers are becoming more comfortable talking about filler, Botox and even going under the knife.

Khloe Kardashian, who first spoke about getting a nose job last year, recently gave more insight into her experience.

“I’ve always wanted my nose done, forever,” Kardashian said during the “The Kardashians: An ABC News Special” with Robin Roberts, which aired last week.

“But it’s in the middle of your face and it’s scary to think about,” the “Good American” founder continued. “But I finally got the courage and I did it and I love it.”

Kardashian attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Staples Center on January 13, 2019 in Los Angeles. Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images

“My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner,” Kardashian later admitted on Twitter.

Model Bella Hadid recently revealed that she wished she didn’t get plastic surgery when she was 14.