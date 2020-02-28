Simone Biles Throws An Axe Into Bullseye Because You Knew She Would

Simone Biles is no longer content to dazzle the world with just her gymnastics skills, which made her a multiple Olympic gold medalist in 2016.

Nearing the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo, the G.O.A.T. and reigning world champion is also showing off her ability to throw an axe. (See the video below.)

In a clip she tweeted Thursday, Biles hurled the blade right into the bullseye. Her celebration was on target, too.

AXE 🪓 THROWING (I was SO STOKED) pic.twitter.com/7pmwIgSSYW — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 28, 2020

If it were the other sport she excels in, we’d say the attempt was a perfect 10.

Biles was filmed recently working on a vault that reportedly has never been done successfully in competition.

We don’t recommend adding an axe for degree of difficulty.