Jonathan Owens Vows To Do 1 Thing In Sweet Message For Girlfriend Simone Biles

Simone Biles received a sweet message of support — and a public promise — from her boyfriend, NFL player Jonathan Owens, on Thursday.

As Biles temporarily stepped back from competing at the Tokyo Olympics for her mental health, Owens shared cute photographs of the couple on Instagram and vowed that “imma ride with you through whatever baby.”

“Your strength and courage is unmatched and you inspire me more and more everyday SB,” wrote the Houston Texans player. “You always gone be my champ baby and don’t you ever forget that, i love you so much and i can’t wait till you come home and i get to see that beautiful smile again. You know I’m always here for you baby.”

Biles, 24, pulled out midway through the gymnastics team final on Tuesday, citing mental health concerns. She then stepped back from the all-around individual final on Thursday, which was won by U.S. teammate Sunisa Lee.

Biles said she’s taking it one day at a time. It’s unclear if she’ll compete in the other four finals she has qualified for in Tokyo.

The gymnast and footballer made their relationship Instagram official in August.

“It’s just us,” Biles captioned a snap of them.

Owens, 26, has said he “didn’t know” who Biles was when they first connected online, telling Texas Monthly in June it’s “a match made in heaven.”

“There’s no better person for me. She loves me, she’s so affectionate. I just love that,” he said. “And it’s just intoxicating seeing how much work she puts into everything.”