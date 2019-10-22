Simone Biles shared a touching message to her boyfriend, Stacey Ervin Jr., who celebrated his 26th birthday this week.

The Olympic gymnast called Ervin the “man of my dreams” in an Instagram post published on Monday.

“So many things I love about you,” Biles, 22, wrote in the post’s caption, accompanied by a photo of the two in a sunflower field.

“Your energy lights up an entire room,” she continued. “You’re a true gentleman and you always put others first! Your mindset, grit and your passion for greatness. 26 will be a great one! Never stop being you Stacey Ervin Jr. I love you.”

Biles made history earlier this month by earning the most medals by any gymnast at the world championships, with 25 career medals.

The gymnastics star won five gold medals, including her fifth world all-around gold, at this year’s competition in Stuttgart, Germany. She became the most-decorated gymnast in world championships history.

Ervin was clearly proud of his girlfriend’s history-making appearance at the world championships this month. He shared a video of himself on Instagram excitedly cheering on Biles as she competed in the all-around event.

“My woman is a 5x world champion in the all-around & I couldn’t be more proud,” he wrote in the post’s caption.

“I get hyped every time I watch her do her thing & today was no exception,” he added. “Congratulation, babe! The whole world is proud of you!”

When asked about Ervin’s enthusiastic support during an appearance on “Today” earlier this month, Biles said: “He’s awesome times two.”

Biles and Ervin both celebrated the two-year anniversary of their relationship in Instagram posts in August.

Ervin said they were the “best two years of my life.”