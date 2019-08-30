Simone Biles' Brother Charged In Cleveland Triple Homicide

The brother of Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles has been charged with murder in the shooting deaths of three men at a New Year’s Eve party, Cleveland.com reported.

Tevin Biles-Thomas, 24, was arrested Thursday in Georgia and was jailed while he waits for a Sept. 13 arraignment in Cleveland, where the killings occurred.

Biles-Thomas, an Army member and former Cleveland high school student, is the only person so far charged in the shooting, which left three men dead at an Airbnb party above a Cleveland pizzeria on New Year’s Eve, Cleveland.com noted. Another man and a woman also were shot, but survived.

Police said gunfire erupted when party-goers asked a group of uninvited men to leave, according to the news segment above.

“The relentless persistence of Cleveland police homicide detectives helped secure an indictment in this case,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said in a statement, per WOIO. “It is through their hard work that we can begin to seek justice for these victims.”

In addition to murder charges, Biles-Thomas was charged with voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury, WOIO reported.