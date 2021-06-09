SPORTS

Young Simone Biles Teases Future Greatness In New Documentary Trailer

“At 6 years old I didn’t know what they saw in me, I just felt like a normal kid. I didn’t see anything special,” the Olympic star admits in the teaser for "Simone vs Herself."

Simone Biles’ rise to sporting superstardom is getting the documentary series treatment.

Facebook Watch’s “Simone vs Herself” charts Biles’ ascent from a young champion in the making to the greatest gymnast of all time, and explores pressures she faces preparing for the postponed Tokyo Olympics.

“At 6 years old I didn’t know what they saw in me, I just felt like a normal kid. I didn’t see anything special,” the athlete admits in the teaser released Tuesday.

Biles also recalls the vital words of advice she received from a coach ahead of her first world championships — basically: “You’ve got nothing to lose.”

“And I was like, ‘You know what, you’re right, I am a nobody,’” she reminisces in the show, which premieres on the social media platform on June 15.

Watch the trailer here:

