Simone Biles Shares A Gravity-Defying New Move And Twitter Users Flip

If the latest clip shared by Simone Biles is any indication, the gymnasts who were planning to compete against her at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo might want to consider just staying home:
The sharp-eyed viewers on reddit described the move as a double pike Yurchenko.
Biles picked up four gold medals at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio and has only gotten better since, setting an all-time medal record at the world championships last autumn.
Although it wasn’t clear if she was working on the move for Tokyo, fans were rightfully impressed:
