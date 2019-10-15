Simone Biles Owns Her G.O.A.T. Status With This Perfect Quote

Simone Biles is owning her greatness.

The Olympic gymnast, who just won five gold medals at the world championships to bring her total to a record 25 medals, nailed her attempt to describe her dominance in an interview published Monday.

“It’s not out of cockiness,” she told USA Today. “I’ve won five world titles and if I say, ‘I’m the best gymnast there is,’ (the reaction is) ‘Oh, she’s cocky. Look at her now.’ No, the facts are literally on the paper.”

Word.

Biles, 22, wants other female athletes to recognize their talents as well.

“It’s important to teach our female youth that it’s OK to say, ‘Yes, I am good at this,’ and you don’t hold back,” Biles said. “You only see the men doing it. And they’re praised for it, and the women are looked down upon for it. But I feel like it’s good (to do) because once you realize you’re confident and good at it, then you’re even better at what you do.”

After capturing four gold medals at the Rio Summer Olympics in 2016, Biles will be a favorite to win gold again at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.