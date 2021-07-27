Simone Biles Falters On Vault, Pulls Out Of Gymnastics Team Final With Apparent Injury

Simone Biles pulled out of the gymnastics team final Tuesday at the Tokyo Olympics, according to NBC News.

Biles, widely considered to be the greatest gymnast of all time, faltered on the American team’s first rotation on vault and walked off the floor soon after with an apparent injury, according to The Associated Press.

Jordan Chiles was subbed in for Biles, 24, for the uneven bars in the second rotation.

Jamie Squire via Getty Images Simone Biles stumbles upon landing after competing in vault during the Women's Team Final on day four of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Gymnastics Centre on July 27.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.