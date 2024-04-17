Simone Biles Addresses Backlash Over Husband's Viral Remarks About How They Met

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles wants to set the record straight on remarks that her husband, NFL player Jonathan Owens, once made about the early days of their relationship.
On Wednesday’s episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Biles said that she was “really hurt” by the criticism Owens received after he stated in an interview that he had no idea who she was when they first matched on dating app Raya in 2020.
“Whenever he did that interview, I thought everything was OK. And then I go on Twitter and everybody’s like: ‘Divorce this man. He’s mean,’” she said, adding that her husband is “the sweetest” and “praises the ground I walk on.”
The gymnast later explained that Owens, who appeared on “The Pivot Podcast” in December, was not supposed to include her in that particular interview — despite what some people on the internet apparently thought.
“First of all, that interview had nothing to do with me. It was all for him, so I think they were mad that he didn’t include me in the interview, but he has to have his moments too,” she said. “And I let him have it.”
On “The Pivot Podcast,” Owens noted that he was in a college football training camp during the 2016 Summer Olympics — where Biles nabbed four gold medals and one bronze ― and so he didn’t recognize her when they matched on Raya years later.
The football player, who recently signed with the Chicago Bears, also suggested in that conversation that he was “the catch” in their relationship, since “the man” is always “the catch.”
Social media users at the time accused Owens of lying about not knowing who the gymnastics icon was.
On “Call Her Daddy,” Biles said that the “Pivot Podcast” hosts had “hyped up” Owens’ remarks during their interview and that it was a lighthearted, “hanging with the boys” conversation.
“There was nothing foul about it,” she said.
The Olympian said that she initially found the discourse around Owens’ remarks to be “hilarious,” but that the backlash later upset her.
“I broke down and I’m like, ‘Why are you guys talking about my husband like this?’” she said. “You don’t know him. You don’t know who he is. And if anybody’s met him, they know he’s the sweetest guy and will do anything for anybody.”
She added, “Talk about me all you want, but don’t come for my family.”