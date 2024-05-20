SportsOlympicsSimone BilesGymnastics

Simone Biles Tells Fans To 'F**k Off' Over Personal Matter

The Olympic gymnastics great sounded off after a competition in Connecticut.
Ron Dicker
Simone Biles gave an all-around scolding to critics of her marriage to NFL player Jonathan Owens on Sunday.

“Y’all are blatantly being disrespectful to my relationship & my husband. So I’m gonna go ahead and say this one time. Respectfully, fuck off,” Biles wrote on Instagram.

Biles, who won the all-around at the Core Hydration Classic on Saturday in a leadup to the U.S. Championships starting May 30 and the U.S. Olympic trials next month, had more for the haters.

“If you keep commenting or tweeting at me I’m just going to block you,” she said. “Simple as that.”

Simone Biles' Instagram stories post.
Instagram

Biles has lingering beef with online trolls who took issue with previous comments by Owens, now a defensive back with the Chicago Bears. The veteran player said on a podcast last December that he didn’t know who Biles was when they matched on a dating app and suggested he was “the catch” in the relationship.

Simone Biles performs a floor routine during the 2024 Core Hydration Classic at XL Center on May 18 in Hartford, Connecticut.
Tim Nwachukwu via Getty Images

Biles, who was in the room for the interview, said in April she found his comments funny but was shocked to find that online critics suggested she divorce him. “If anybody’s met him, they know he’s the sweetest guy and will do anything for anybody. ... Talk about me all you want, but don’t come for my family.” She also issued a “#mindyourbusiness” TikTok message for her persistent detractors in April.

Biles and Owens married in April 2023 after being together for about three years. Owens, who had a productive season with Green Bay before signing with Chicago in March, cheered on his four-time Olympic gold medalist wife at the meet on Saturday.

Owens chimed in on his own Instagram story Sunday, writing that being “being fake mad about people y’all don’t know from a can of paint is weirdo behavior.”

Biles is seeking to somewhat replicate her 2016 Olympic success after mental health issues led her to drop out of several events, including the all-around, at the Olympics in 2021.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have some fun at a Houston Rockets game in January 2024.
Carmen Mandato via Getty Images
