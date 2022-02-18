Simone Biles Gushes Over Fiancé Jonathan Owens: Ring 'Beats A Gold Medal'

Simone Biles is still floating on cloud nine since getting engaged to her boyfriend Jonathan Owens on Valentine’s Day.

The Olympic gold medalist and the Houston Texans safety were all smiles while discussing their engagement during an appearance on the “Today” show on Friday.

Advertisement

Biles said the proposal on Monday came as a “shock” to her, though she “thought it might happen this year.”

When host Carson Daly asked the star gymnast about her engagement ring and whether it matched or clashed with all the gold she currently has at home — that’s 19 world championship gold medals and four Olympic golds — Biles thought the question was a no-brainer.

“It’s definitely my most prized possession now and I’m always wearing it,” she said. She later added, “It definitely beats a gold medal.”

As for planning for the big day, Biles explained that they had just begun the early stages of wedding planning and said “it’s still in the process.”

Advertisement

We’re catching up with @Simone_Biles and @jjowens_3 about their engagement and what’s next in their lives. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tfEbe4tZc5 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 18, 2022

Biles announced her engagement with a series of photos she posted on Instagram on Tuesday.

The slideshow included photos of Owens on one knee proposing to the gymnast and a close-up shot of Biles’ new oval-cut diamond engagement ring.

“THE EASIEST YES,” she captioned the post. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ.”

The newly engaged couple went public with their relationship in August 2020.

Advertisement

Owens celebrated their engagement on Instagram on Thursday, sharing a video that captured the moments before and after he proposed to Biles.