Simone Biles And Fiancé Jonathan Owens Get Their Marriage License In Sweet Post

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are on the field before Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on October 28, 2022, in Houston, Texas. Recently, Biles posted on social media about their upcoming nuptials. Carmen Mandato via Getty Images

Simone Biles and her fiancé, NFL player Jonathan Owens, are on their way to say, “I do.”

The Olympic gold medalist posted a photo on Instagram Friday of her and Owens seated together in a car with their marriage license issued by the state of Texas.

“Almost time to say ‘I do,’” Biles captioned the post.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in August 2020, got engaged in February 2022. Biles announced the engagement with a series of photos she posted on Instagram that captured the sweet moment Owens proposed to her in a gazebo in Houston.

Advertisement

“THE EASIEST YES,” she wrote at the time. “I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more!”

Biles and Owens at the 2022 Game 1 of the 2022 World Series on October 28, 2022, in Houston, Texas. The gymnast told the media that she and her fiancé intend to marry in 2023. Carmen Mandato via Getty Images

Biles has been celebrating her engagement with several pre-wedding festivities.

Earlier this month, the Olympian posted a slideshow of photos from her bridal shower on Instagram, writing in the post’s caption that she was “feeling so loved & blessed.”

In February, she shared a video on Instagram from her bachelorette celebration, calling the experience “epic.”

Advertisement

Biles has previously told People that the wedding was set to take place in 2023 and that they were considering having it on a beach.