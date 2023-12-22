Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens Says He Had No Clue Who She Was When They Met

Jonathan Owens recently discussed the early days of his relationship with now-wife Simone Biles ― and some listeners found his comments a bit of a stretch.
On “The Pivot Podcast,” host Channing Crowder asked the Green Bay Packers player about the early days of his relationship with Biles, the most decorated gymnast in history.
Interrupting some discussion about football, Crowder queries, “How in the hell did you pull Simone Biles?” (Watch their discussion in the video below, starting at about 8:53.)
After much laughter ― including from Biles, who was also in the room ― Owens countered, “Really, how’d she pull me, man? That’s the question.”
“Oh, Lord Jesus,” Crowder responded.
Owens went on to say that when he first matched with Biles on dating app Raya in 2020, he had no idea who she was. By way of explanation, he noted he was in college during the 2016 Summer Olympics ― where Biles nabbed four gold medals and one bronze ― and he “didn’t have NBC” to watch it.
He did notice at the time that Biles had a lot of followers online, at which point he surmised that she must “be good.”
After Owens mentioned that Biles drove for 45 minutes to get to their first date, host Ryan Clark asked, with a note of skepticism, whether Owens was really “the catch” in the relationship. Owens simply replied that he “always” says “the man” is “the catch.”
“So, she really booked you?” Clark pressed.
“She did, though. She did, though,” Owens said.
His comments about his wife drew backlash and mockery online, with many finding it unbelievable that a fellow athlete didn’t recognize the mega-famous Biles. Others defended Owens, saying him not knowing her was plausible and that it’s unfair to judge a relationship based on a short interview clip.
For his part, Owens responded to the controversy Friday on Instagram, posting a photo of the two embracing with the caption, “Unbothered 😂❤️ Just know we locked in over here.”