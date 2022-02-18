Simone Biles Has Just 2 Blunt Words To Describe Mikaela Shiffrin’s Haters

U.S. Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles jumped to the defense of American skier Mikaela Shiffrin on Thursday after Shiffrin shared on Instagram some of the abusive comments she’s received following her disappointing performances at the Beijing Games, where she failed to win an individual medal.

“I know this all too well, I’m sorry you’re experiencing this,” Biles responded to Shiffrin’s post, referencing the equally-unwarranted barrage of vitriol aimed at her after her “twisties”-hit Tokyo Games.

Advertisement

“People suck,” she wrote, summing up the trolls in two words.

“Just remember how AMAZING you are,” Biles urged Shiffrin, who will compete in the mixed team parallel on Saturday.

“We’re all cheering for you, proud of you, love&support you,” she added. “Go kick some ass saturday! But most importantly, embrace the moment. Have fun (heart) love ya!!!”

Recently-engaged Biles similarly supported Shiffrin after her second “did not finish” at the Games, sharing three hearts on social media.