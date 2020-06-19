Simone Biles Casually Nails Another Astonishing Move In Training

Blink and you may miss Simone Biles’ latest astonishing move in training.
The greatest gymnast of all time nailed a triple-twisting double back off the balance beam in a video she shared online this week.
“Sometimes I flip and what not,” she casually captioned the clip.
Check out the video here:
The move was lapped up by Biles’ millions of followers on social media.
It even stunned fellow Olympic champion gymnast Nastia Liukin:
The coronavirus pandemic has forced the postponement of the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo until 2021.
So, Biles’ Twitter account could for the time being be the best place for fans to get their fix of her outstanding moves ― like these ones she teased online earlier this year:
