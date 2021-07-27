Simone Biles Says Naomi Osaka Inspired Her To 'Focus On My Mental Health'

Simone Biles said Tuesday that she had withdrawn from the gymnastics team final at the Summer Olympics so she could “focus on my mental health” and “not jeopardize my health and well-being.”

USA Gymnastics said earlier in the day that Biles, 24, had “withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue.” The athlete stepped back from the competition after faltering on the U.S. team’s first rotation on vault.

In an interview with reporters after Team USA took home the silver medal, Biles said: “Whenever you get in a high-stress situation, you kind of freak out. I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being.”