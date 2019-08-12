Simone Biles Smashes Records, Sends Fans Wild Triple-Double During Floor Exercise

The 22-year-old had tried the move in preliminaries on Friday and didn’t exactly nail it. After shorting on the triple-twist, double-flip, she told ESPN: “I still get really frustrated because I know how good I am and how well I can do. So I just want to do the best routine for the audience and for myself out here.”

Biles’ nailing the tricky move on Sunday made her the first female gymnast to land two new moves in competition and her sixth title at the championships, tying Clara Schroth Lomady’s record set in 1952.

If Biles throws either one of her history-making moves at October’s world championships, it will be named after her.

Here’s what social media had to say about Biles’ record-setting weekend: